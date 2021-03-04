Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 starter pack cosmetics leak: Centurion skin, Pickaxe, and Backbling

Chapter 2, Season 5 of Fortnite concludes in approximately 11 days, and rumors about the upcoming season have already become talking points.

Many fans of the game are excited to see how this season concludes. Over the duration of the current season, the game has seen many collaborations, all of which led to the creation of a metaverse in Fortnite. Fans of the game are also eager to see how the heroes of the metaverse stop the danger that may befall the island.

However, there are a few fans out there who are more eager to find out about the new season in Fortnite. With the Zero Point destabilizing, there may or may not be an end-of-season event this time. Season 5 may directly transition into Season 6 and all the action could pick up from there.

Either way, chances are that next season will be more action-packed than this one, and data miners have already begun leaking some of the cosmetics that could show up next season.

Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 starter pack leaked

This is the first time in a while that players will be receiving a male character as part of the starter pack in Fortnite. The starter pack consists of one character, called the Centurion, the Gallant Gear back bling, and the Centurion Edge pickaxe.

All three items have their own edit styles as well. The Centurion skin makes the player look like a special agent. This may or may not have something to do with the storyline.

Centurion will be part of an upcoming Starter Pack! pic.twitter.com/wmPnxflxkb — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 2, 2021

In all probability, the Female Midas Fortnite skin may also arrive in the item shop with the new season. Fortnite has been teasing Female Midas for a while now, and the skin could finally be on its way.

Is Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite going to revolve around a DC theme?

Harley Quinn's DC Rebirth costume is the first of several new items and skins being added to Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/4LZVKQ21ho — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 26, 2021

Apart from the Centurion skin, the Harley Quinn DC Rebirth skin set will also be seen during Season 6 in Fortnite. Players can acquire the skin thorugh a code which is included in the Batman Zero Point comics. However, players who have a DC Universe subscription will receive the code within the app itself.

BATMAN X FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #1 MINISERIES ANNOUNCED



Release Date on April 20! pic.twitter.com/88LxSoP1bQ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

Dr Harleen Quinzel might not be the only DC-themed character coming to Fortnite though. The internet has been speculating about a collaboration between Batman and Fortnite too. This collaboration will revolve around the Bat family and could possibly feature the Young Titans as well.

The new "Rebirth Harley Quinn" skin will NOT be a variant of the current skin!



It will be a bonus code of the first issue's print versions of the upcoming Batman X Fortnite comics! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

As a part of the collaboration, six comics will be released in April, with each featuring a code. Players who redeem all six codes will be awarded an Armoured Batman skin in Fortnite.

Some more information:



- There will be 6 different comics, which all contain codes for different cosmetics.



- If you redeem all 6 codes, you'll get the "Armored Batman Zero" skin as a reward! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

With a DC collaboration on the cards, and the end-of-season event still a mystery, is it possible that Darkseid and his para-demons are coming to take over the Fortnite island? Only time will tell.