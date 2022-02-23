Latest Fortnite Glitch allows players to store Keycards in Tents

Fortnite's vaults were a simple yet extraordinary addition to the game that allowed players to experience the looped island with good loot. The concept of vault was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2. This allowed players to access loot in a much more creative way.

The concept is based on players collecting a specific keycard that will allow them to enter a vault containing chests, supply drops, etc. This keycard is obtainable either by killing bosses or by eliminating other loopers who have it in possession.

Fortnite Loopers can store keycard in tents in Chapter 3

Recently, a YouTuber named "GKI" aka Glitch King found a glitch that allowed loopers to keep keycards in a tent. This glitch was found after the latest patch in Fortnite. There is no guarantee whether the feature will remain in-game or be removed. Loopers just need to obtain this keycard, which is available in Covert Cavern under the position of Gunnar.

Once players obtain this key card, the tent allows storage for this item. This strategy can be used to gain an advantage later on in other matches. If loopers think it is not wise to open the vault due to surrounding opponents and pressure, they can store it in their tent and use it later on in another match.

Are tents useful in Chapter 3 for loopers?

Tents are miscellaneous items that were introduced in Chapter 3. It provides several functions when placed. A person can rest in a tent that will provide five health per second.

Players can also store items or weapons that can be accessed later on in other matches or in the same match. Extra space in the tents can be used by loopers if they purchase it with gold. There are still some restrictions placed on this item. Tents have gone through various patches and updates to prevent loopers from abusing it, like using it in a storm to win a match.

Covert Cavern Vault is one of the most broken vaults in Fortnite's History

Players were are introduced to the new POI Covert Cavern that consists of a boss holding the mythic stinger SMG and keycard that leads to a vault. The vault of Covert Cavern is considered to be one of the best looting spots. It contains several ammo boxes, chests, supply drops, and even slurp barrels.

ItsPrismatical @ItsPrismatical NEW Covert Cavern Vault In Fortnite Chapter 3 NEW Covert Cavern Vault In Fortnite Chapter 3 🏦 https://t.co/M5Zub0p382

In the most recent update, Fortnite had to nerf the the loot available in Covert Cavern as there was a lot of loot available. From Epic to Legendary tier weapons, the vault has everything to offer that a player needs to win a match.

