Fortnite pro Lachlan demonstrates how to get infinite wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Everyone wants a Victory Royale in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. However, pro player and content creator Lachlan recently demonstrated how to get infinite wins in the ongoing season. This all-new strategy makes use of all the healing items available in the season.

Tents and Med-Mists in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are two of the latest additions to the Battle Royale island. These items have made healing even easier and faster. Therefore, Lachlan and his 'PWR squad' decided to use the infinite healing strategy to win games.

The idea was to get as many healing items as possible before the final few circles. The squad then camped outside the storm and continued to heal themselves. Lachlan, Loserfruit, and others think this is the perfect strategy to get infinite wins in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Lachlan shows how to do the infinite heal strategy in Fortnite Chapter 3

An infinite healing strategy is a popular approach in competitive games and tournaments. However, the number of healing items in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has made it possible to use the strategy in pubs.

According to Lachlan's new strategy, all players need to get infinite wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Tents, Floppers, Medkits, Med-Mists, and Small Fry. If a squad manages to get enough of these amongst themselves, these items will help them get the Victory Royale even without taking a fight.

Players can rest out in the Tents in the initial few storm circles that do not deal as much damage. The Tents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 heal players while resting. Although they do take damage in the storm, players can pack up the Tent and put it down again to replenish their health.

How to survive in the last circles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The trickiest part of Lachlan's 'infinite wins in Fortnite Chapter 3' strategy in the late game. The storm starts dealing very high damage, and players need to keep on consuming the Floppers or the Small Frys. Medkits or Med-Mist become useless after a point as the damage rate is higher than the healing rate.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Due an issue, we've temporarily disabled the ability to heal while resting inside a Tent. 🏕️ Due an issue, we've temporarily disabled the ability to heal while resting inside a Tent. 🏕️ https://t.co/314YwTOIRi

Ultimately, players will have to outheal their opponents. A combination of resting in the Tent and consuming the Floppers will be the only hope players will have. Once it comes to the showdown, players simply need to ensure they are near a water source so they can continue to catch floppers and survive till the last second.

