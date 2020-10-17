Fortnite: Halloween surprises coming with Black Panther mythic ability 

The entire Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, has been a celebration of sorts with all the new items and surprises. Recently, the game has seen an influx of new players, thanks to all the partnerships. Previously, Fortnite has also teamed up eminent personalities like Marshmello, Travis Scott, BTS, etc.

The Travis Scott live event foreshadowed so many subsequent occasions. It is as if Epic Games likes to leave clues for players to figure out. Numerous fans claimed on social media that the final battle with Galactus would resemble the live concert. Galactus will perhaps take a colossal form, like that of Travis Scott, during the concert.

Fortnite Halloween surprises are coming with new Marvel Mythic abilities

Fortnite has a flair for festive events, as seen in the previous Seasons. Thus, Halloween will be a treat for the fans and players. It would be interesting to see the map changes that happen once the event is complete.

Recently, after the Halloween update, the map definitely has some new elements in it, as well as some clues hiding in plain sight. The additions of new cosmetics and a new mythic ability have definitely further enhanced the Halloween theme in Fortnite.

The addition of The Black Panther Kinetic Armor Mythic ability has shown how much Epic is drawing from popular culture. It also stands as an homage to recently deceased actor Chadwick Boseman, who popularized the character of Black Panther.

Players need to follow this guide to complete the challenges before trying to acquire the Black Panther Kinetic Armor. The description says, "Activate Black Panther's Kinetic Armor. Resist damage and move worth the speed of a panther. After a short duration, a kinetic blast deals damage and knocks away enemies.

There are already a bunch of mythic abilities in the game, which makes the gameplay extremely challenging. For instance, Iron Man's Unibeam, Dr. Doom's Arcane Gauntlets and Storm's Whirlwind Blast are some of the most potent mythic abilities in the game. With the addition of Black Panther, things are about to become fierce in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 4 meta is dominated by Mythic abilities

The black panther mythic is in our fortnite game! pic.twitter.com/HXKVfPSbeW — Ninjasteel157 (@Ninjasteel1571) October 14, 2020

As predicted by several streamers, this season is turning out to be a piece of collaborative brilliance. The Avengers have taken charge of the island to protect it. Simultaneously, the dynamics of the game have changed. There is also a new version of the Fortnite Battle Bus.

As predicted before, Tony Stark has taken up his rightful spot as the commander of the fight against Galactus. Players can find several whiteboards in Stark Industries and other POIs, which have diagrams of the new bus, as demonstrated by Ali-A in his video. The sky has cracked open, and reports suggest that a violet light can be seen over the map.

After the addition of Wolverine and Storm's mythic abilities, it seemed as if they were now overpowering the game. There are still several who feel that Fortnite has become more ability driven in Chapter 2, Season 4.

Another Marvel hero - Daredevil, followed the Blade Bundle. To up the ante, Epic Games decided to host a tournament in his name as well. It will be interesting to see the outcome. Regardless, players are having a wonderful time so far in Season 4, despite the seemingly mythic-driven meta.

