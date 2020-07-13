Fortnite: How much XP does it take to reach level 100 in Season 3?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has already seen quite a few new features and equipment. On one hand, the map has seen widespread changes, and will eventually have enough roads to let cars ply. On the other, we have seen exciting new characters such as Captain America and Aquaman make their entry! Which means Fortnite had managed to unite DC and Marvel, and now, the two heroes can exist side by side on the same screen. Who would have thought?

Credit: youtube.com

Of course, in order to unlock those items, you first need to buy this season’s Battle Pass, which is available in the Fortnite store for 950 V-bucks. Further, you can gain up to 1500 V-bucks by playing, apart from all the rewards that you will unlock!

Fortnite level up prizes (Credit: gamewith.com)

Of course, in order to unlock them, you need to get to tier 100 of the Fortnite Battle Pass. While there are quite a few ways to gain XP to level up faster, knowing how much XP you requite to get there is worth knowing first. In this article, we tell you just that!

Fortnite: How much XP does it take reach level 100?

Levels — Total XP required

2 — 40000

3 — 80000

Advertisement

4 — 120000

5 — 170000

6 — 220000

7 — 270000

8 — 330000

9 — 390000

10 — 450000

11 — 520000

12 — 590000

13 — 660000

14 — 730000

15 — 800000

16 — 870000

17 — 940000

18 — 1010000

19 — 1090000

20 — 1170000

21 — 1250000

22 — 1330000

23 — 1410000

24 — 1490000

25 — 1570000

26 — 1650000

27 — 1730000

28 — 1810000

29 — 1890000

30 — 1970000

31 — 2050000

32 — 2130000

33 — 2210000

34 — 2290000

35 — 2370000

36 — 2450000

37 — 2530000

38 — 2610000

39 — 2690000

40 — 2770000

41 — 2850000

42 — 2930000

43 — 3010000

44 — 3090000

45 — 3170000

46 — 3250000

47 — 3330000

48 — 3410000

49 — 3490000

50 — 3570000

51 — 3650000

52 — 3730000

53 — 3810000

54 — 3890000

55 — 3970000

56 — 4050000

57 — 4130000

58 — 4210000

59 — 4290000

60 — 4370000

61 — 4450000

62 — 4530000

63 — 4610000

64 — 4690000

65 — 4770000

66 — 4850000

67 — 4930000

68 — 5010000

69 — 5090000

70 — 5170000

71 — 5250000

72 — 5330000

73 — 5410000

74 — 5490000

75 — 5570000

76 — 5650000

77 — 5730000

78 — 5810000

79 — 5890000

80 — 5970000

81 — 6050000

82 — 6130000

83 — 6210000

84 — 6290000

85 — 6370000

86 — 6450000

87 — 6530000

88 — 6610000

89 — 6690000

90 — 6770000

91 — 6850000

92 — 6930000

93 — 7010000

94 — 7090000

95 — 7170000

96 — 7250000

97 — 7330000

98 — 7410000

99 — 7490000

100 — 7570000

Therefore, you require a total of 7570000 XP to reach level hundred of the Fortnite: Battle Pass and unlock all the rewards! For most Fortnite gamers, that is around 150 hours of work!