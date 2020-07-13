Fortnite: How much XP does it take to reach level 100 in Season 3?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has already seen quite a few new features and equipment. On one hand, the map has seen widespread changes, and will eventually have enough roads to let cars ply. On the other, we have seen exciting new characters such as Captain America and Aquaman make their entry! Which means Fortnite had managed to unite DC and Marvel, and now, the two heroes can exist side by side on the same screen. Who would have thought?
Of course, in order to unlock those items, you first need to buy this season’s Battle Pass, which is available in the Fortnite store for 950 V-bucks. Further, you can gain up to 1500 V-bucks by playing, apart from all the rewards that you will unlock!
Of course, in order to unlock them, you need to get to tier 100 of the Fortnite Battle Pass. While there are quite a few ways to gain XP to level up faster, knowing how much XP you requite to get there is worth knowing first. In this article, we tell you just that!
Fortnite: How much XP does it take reach level 100?
Levels — Total XP required
2 — 40000
3 — 80000
4 — 120000
5 — 170000
6 — 220000
7 — 270000
8 — 330000
9 — 390000
10 — 450000
11 — 520000
12 — 590000
13 — 660000
14 — 730000
15 — 800000
16 — 870000
17 — 940000
18 — 1010000
19 — 1090000
20 — 1170000
21 — 1250000
22 — 1330000
23 — 1410000
24 — 1490000
25 — 1570000
26 — 1650000
27 — 1730000
28 — 1810000
29 — 1890000
30 — 1970000
31 — 2050000
32 — 2130000
33 — 2210000
34 — 2290000
35 — 2370000
36 — 2450000
37 — 2530000
38 — 2610000
39 — 2690000
40 — 2770000
41 — 2850000
42 — 2930000
43 — 3010000
44 — 3090000
45 — 3170000
46 — 3250000
47 — 3330000
48 — 3410000
49 — 3490000
50 — 3570000
51 — 3650000
52 — 3730000
53 — 3810000
54 — 3890000
55 — 3970000
56 — 4050000
57 — 4130000
58 — 4210000
59 — 4290000
60 — 4370000
61 — 4450000
62 — 4530000
63 — 4610000
64 — 4690000
65 — 4770000
66 — 4850000
67 — 4930000
68 — 5010000
69 — 5090000
70 — 5170000
71 — 5250000
72 — 5330000
73 — 5410000
74 — 5490000
75 — 5570000
76 — 5650000
77 — 5730000
78 — 5810000
79 — 5890000
80 — 5970000
81 — 6050000
82 — 6130000
83 — 6210000
84 — 6290000
85 — 6370000
86 — 6450000
87 — 6530000
88 — 6610000
89 — 6690000
90 — 6770000
91 — 6850000
92 — 6930000
93 — 7010000
94 — 7090000
95 — 7170000
96 — 7250000
97 — 7330000
98 — 7410000
99 — 7490000
100 — 7570000
Therefore, you require a total of 7570000 XP to reach level hundred of the Fortnite: Battle Pass and unlock all the rewards! For most Fortnite gamers, that is around 150 hours of work!Published 13 Jul 2020, 16:44 IST