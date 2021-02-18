Fortnite Item Shop update brings the Smeeze dance, Ice Queen and Chaos Agent to Season 5

The Fortnite Item Shop received a small update on February 18th, and it brought back some memorable characters from previous seasons.
Epic Games reshuffled the cosmetics in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Chaos Agent from Chapter 2 - Season 1 is now available for about 1500 V-Bucks.
The fan-favorite Smeeze emote has also returned to the Fortnite Item Shop. Introduced in Chapter 2 - Season 4, the emote is available for 500 V-Bucks.
Epic Games also brought back the iconic Icebringer Pickaxe from Chapter 1 - Season 7 for about 800 V-Bucks.
This cosmetic item comes in four different style variants.
However, the highlight of the recent Fortnite Item Shop update is the return of the Ice Queen (Legendary Outfit) to the game.
The Ice Queen was an integral part of the narrative in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 7, and her return only thickens the plot.
The February 18th Item Shop update brought in a total of six characters from previous seasons.
The six characters that are currently in the Fortnite Item Shop are as follows:
- Chaos Agent (Epic; from Chapter 2 - Season 1; 1500 V-Bucks)
- The Ice Queen (Legendary; from Chapter 1 - Season 7; 2000 V-Bucks)
- Doggo (Epic; from Chapter 1 - Season 9; 1500 V-Bucks)
- Sanctum (Epic, from Chapter 1 - Season 6; 1500 V-Bucks)
- Park Patroler (Uncommon, from Chapter 2 - Season 2; 800 V-Bucks)
- Jungle Scout (Uncommon, from Chapter 1 -Season 2; 800 V-Bucks)
Epic Games also added a couple of fan-favorite emotes to the Fortnite Item Shop. They are:
- Smeeze
- Double Up
Both of these emotes are priced at 500 V-Bucks and are from previous seasons in Chapter 2.
The Chaos Agent was a big part of the plot in Chapter 2 - Season 1. He came with his own set of cosmetics in the recent Fortnite Item Shop update.
The Chaos Agent comes with Black Ooze wrap (500 V-Bucks) and Chaos Scythe (800 V-Bucks).
Similarly, Ice Queen comes with four different style variants.
Players can also purchase the legendary Ice Spikes Back Bling to complement the outfit. They can buy it for 2000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop.