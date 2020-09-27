Fortnite star Ninja opens up about the poor state of Shotguns in the game

Fortnite has seen the rise of several popular streamers and video game professionals. However, when it comes to two of the biggest names in the game, it has to be Ninja and TSM Myth. They are perhaps the most popular Fortnite streamers of all time.

The community has enormous respect for eminent household names like Ninja, DrLupo, SypherPK, Myth, and CouRage. They represent the top tier of Fortnite gamers. Thus, it was indeed a treat for fans to watch the two gaming behemoths reunite after a long time.

Ninja and Myth team up after a long time in Fortnite

Fortnite's successful collaboration with Marvel has seen the ongoing facilitation of new players in the game. Similarly, numerous OG players decided to return to test the waters, especially now that the island is drained.

After Season 3, Fortnite saw a decline in viewership on Twitch. However, now that some of the significant streamers are back, it won't be soon before it spikes again. The return of Ninja and Myth is set to revive Fortnite's popularity.

Also Read - Fortnite: How to catch the Midas Fish.

Advertisement

Ninja gives his verdict on the Charged Shotgun

There was a particular moment when Ninja got cornered in a match. While referring to the state of shotguns in the game, he said:

"I hate that I just got sh** on by five people at a distance. Two people shooting you, there is one person who is third partying with an AR, and guy that literally lives with less than 1 HP, doesn't know what he is doing. Get this Charged Shotgun out of my face."

Image Credits - Sportskeeda

The Charged Shotgun is a weapon that has faced severe criticism before. Because of its mechanics, players need to adapt to a different style of play. It focuses more on timing than w-key and aim.

Image Credits - Sportskeeda

Players tend to go for the Pump Shotgun over the Charged any day. Although the Combat Shotgun is now in the loot pool, it seems like the choice is inevitable.

Pump Shotgun is arguably the best Shotgun in the game, but Epic needs to do something new with the Charged Shotgun for the sake of variety. Otherwise, players will remain stuck with a nerfed Combat Shotgun and the broken Charged Shotgun.

A wholesome moment for Fortnite fans and players

I thought Ninja stopped playing with Myth 'cause he used the forbidden words. "I didn't watch DBZ"... Just kidding guys. Continue to play with each other 🙂. — Dan-shin (@Dan_o_sama) September 27, 2020

Myth and Ninja streaming without stream-snipers is perhaps a dream which will never come true. Likewise, they were hunted continuously and griefed, but fans loved to see these two back again.

Sometimes a break from a game can do wonders for how you feel playing it. Currently I am just enjoying trying to be a try hard. Its fun getting dunked on...no sarcasm I respect good play. Just hate sbmm with my kids. watching them get dunked on sucks lol — SyberNinja / #staydefaulty (@SyberNinja) September 26, 2020

Twitter blasted with positive responses in favor of Ninja and Myth, asking them to team up again soon.