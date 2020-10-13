Fortnite Party Royale: J Balvin to feature next?

Epic Games' Fortnite is known for its larger-than-life collaborations and crossovers, which often feature prominent music artists setting the Fortnite Main Stage on fire.

Fortnite Party Royale is described as an expansive and evolving space for players to chill with friends and participate in various activities. Thanks to this mode, the concept of musical concerts taking place on the in-game island has become the latest trend.

We've already seen eminent artists like Marshmello, Travis Scott and Steve Aoki hold spectacular Fortnite concerts. More recently, South Korean sensations, The Bangtan Boys aka BTS, graced the world of Fortnite to debut an exclusive new musical choreography video for their chartbuster single, Dynamite.

And now, according to the latest leaks, the next international megastar who could be making his way to the Fortnite island is none other than Colombian singer J Balvin:

New Interesting String:



-"Unlock the exclusive J Balvin style for Party Trooper by attending one of his Party Royale concerts!" — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) October 13, 2020

Looks like J Balvin will get getiing his own Concert in Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/YANC8vKvlc — Iron striker | Fortnite leaks (@Ironstriker8) October 13, 2020

According to a new string, a challenge is outlined where players can unlock the exclusive J Balvin style for Party Trooper by attending one of his Party Royale concerts.

In another leak, via a Spanish data miner, an event is mentioned in the Fortnite files, which hints towards an upcoming J Balvin event:

These are substantial leaks which hint at the Colombian superstar's arrival on the Fortnite Main Stage.

Who is J Balvin?

Image Credits: Dubai Week

J Balvin is one of the most eminent names in the Latin music industry, often referred to as 'The Prince of Reggaeton'.

Over his career, he has collaborated with the likes of Cardi B, Beyonce, and Dua Lipa, and has gone on to become a global star with chartbusters such as 'Mi Gente' and 'I Like It'.

J Balvin has also experimented with a variety of musical genres throughout his career, including electronica, house music, trap, and R&B, for which he is viewed as a 'global superstar'.

He also recently became only the third celebrity after Michael Jordan and Travis Scott to receive his very own McDonald's meal.

Image Credits: ibtimes.sg

He has also won numerous accolades, which include five Billboard Latin Music Awards, four Latin Grammy Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and four Latin American Music Awards, in addition to two Grammy Award nominations.

He also became the first Latin star to headline world-musical events such as Coachella and Tomorrowland. At the same time, The Guinness World Records has acknowledged him as a "leader of a second-generation reggaeton".

J Balvin at the Latin Grammy Awards (Image Credits: us.hola.com)

J Balvin in Fortnite Party Royale?

As already mentioned, according to latest leaks, the Colombian star could very well be the next artist to feature in Fortnite Party Royale, and fans are certainly excited at the newest development.

Check out some of the reactions online:

Fortnite x j Balvin 🔥 — Bolivar4 🍞 (@jbolivar410) October 13, 2020

J Balvin will have a Fortnite concert! Expect that announcement sometime soon. — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks & News (@InTheShadeYT) October 13, 2020

Welp a lot of new stuff my god. J BALVIN tho. A MCDONALDS MEAL NOW FORTNITE REEEEE — Spooky Boss 👻 (@DurrrBurger13) October 13, 2020

J. Balvin skin about to pull up to Fortnite?? 👀👀👀 — 2blea (@Joseeecito) October 13, 2020

While nothing is confirmed, the leaks suggest that J Balvin could be on his way to Fortnite, and is all set to receive an exclusive skin!