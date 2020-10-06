Fortnite player gets entire team banned on Twitch after live streaming adult content

Team Kungarna is an esports organization owned and founded by Michael Padilla, otherwise known as ‘The Fortnite Guy’. Originally, Kungarna was an Overwatch team, but later turned into an esports company.

Recently, the team had organized tryouts for its Fortnite roster, and the same was being streamed live on its channel. However, one of the Fortnite players who was trying out ended up making a mistake that cost his entire team.

Fortnite: Adult content gets entire team banned

Tryouts for the Fortnite team were aired live in recent weeks. However, as seen in the clip at the end of this article, one player who was trying out decided that it would be funny to play an explicit clip uninitiated.

As members of the Kungarna team were talking to another player who was trying out, all of the gamers’ screens were visible to viewers. And as the conversation went on, the player in question decided to play an explicit video, which was immediately spotted by viewers and led to a rather frustrated rant.

A similar situation happened with Pokimane when she accidentally clicked on a link that played explicit content back in May 2020. Various people on the internet had demanded she be banned because of the infringement. However, that did not happen, and the Twitch star was instead handed a warning.

Also read: Pokimane shares news of appearance in Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, breaks the internet

Advertisement

Getting back to the tryouts, the player ended up getting the entire channel banned. While the suspension was only for 24 hours, Team Kungarna responded by making the tryouts ‘subscriber-only’. This inadvertently means a lesser people will be able to participate in the tryouts. However, the team probably did not have a choice.

It is no secret that quite a few people use video sharing platforms like Twitch to mock and get other people into trouble, and playing a simple video clip can easily have enormous consequences on this platform.

Have a look at the entire incident below.

Also read: Twitch streamer's Fall Guys cosplay ends up taking dark turn