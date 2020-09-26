Fortnite pro Tfue called out for secretly "having a boyfriend"

Turner Ellis Tenney, better known as Tfue, is one of the world’s most popular streamers. He initially became famous for his superlative Fortnite skills, and was widely considered the best player in the world for the longest of time. However, he has recently shown a tendency to play other games.

This includes COD: Modern Warfare, along with the recently-released battle royale game, Fall Guys. Tfue has also been no stranger to controversies, famously getting into a legal tussle with FaZe Clan, and also got banned for losing his calm on stream.

Regardless, the streamer continues to have a strong following and regularly streams for hours.

And recently, multiple sources appear to accuse the American of being a homosexual.

Fortnite star Tfue allegedly accused of having a boyfriend, James Charles and others react

While the news appears quite random, there is actually a rather interesting back story. Back in February, Tfue went on a date with James Charles, an American YouTuber and make-up artist who posted the following on Valentine’s Day.

Ok so who’s gonna take one for the team and be my valentine — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 14, 2020

What began as a joke quickly transformed into an actual date with none other than Tfue himself, who replied to the tweet. This surprised the two stars' fans, as the former pro had only recently broken up with girlfriend Corinna Kopf.

it never hurts to shoot your shot pic.twitter.com/n5x3roidKY — Tfue (@TTfue) February 16, 2020

Corinna herself replied to Tfue’s post, and could not believe what she was seeing!

Advertisement

yoo why is james charles at my ex’s house all the way in florida?? 😮 — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) February 16, 2020

However, various media outlets have recently picked up the story, appearing to suggest that the streamer is homosexual. The evidence? Tfue’s Twitter interaction with Charles, and a six-second clip of someone appearing to be the Fortnite star kissing another man.

Tfue himself took to Twitter to question the rumors that have been circulating. On 25th September, he posted the following:

Considering his personality, the streamer is probably making the most of a rather funny situation, which he began as a joke. However, James did not let go of the opportunity and replied with another flirtatious post.

I thought we agreed we weren’t going public yet... — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 25, 2020

Considering Tfue’s humorous personality, this appears to be another joke that he is sticking to, and probably finds hilarious.

Watch Esports Talk’s video on the matter.