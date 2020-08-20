Fortnite Pro Tfue shows off his ripped physique during a workout session

Turner Ellis Tenney, popularly known as Tfue, is an American streamer and Esports player. Tfue is considered to be one of the best Fortnite players in the world. He also streams other games such as COD, H1Z1 Battle Royale, and PUBG. As of today, Tfue has around 12 million subscribers on Youtube, along with 9 million followers on Twitch.

In the past, Tfue has been involved in quite a few controversies. In May 2018, he was banned from Twitch for thirty days for using a racial slur during one of his streams. However, the ban was overturned when it was found that the slur wasn’t used in a ‘racial sense.’

Since then, he has been banned by Twitch and Fortnite on two separate occasions. Further, the streamer was involved in a series of lawsuits against the FaZe clan due to disagreements with respect to his contract, along with alleged ill-treatment by the esports organization.

In this article, we look at a recent Twitter post in which he was seen showing off his ripped physique.

Fortnite Pro Tfue shows off his ripped physique

In the past, we have seen Tfue struggle to deal with various aspects of his work. Regular streamers tend to follow a tedious routine that is bound to have an effect on their body and mind. Fans often forget the grueling routine that their favorite streamers have to follow, and are often guilty of assuming the best just because the streamer in question has a lot of fame and fortune.

However, those things are sometimes independent of how a person feels. Back in September 2019, Tfue posted a series of tweets bringing light to the mental issues that he was struggling with. As you can see below, he says that he has pretty much everything he could ever want from his life, and has still been struggling during recent times.

I have anything I could ask for in life but for some reason I’m not happy lately — Tfue (@TTfue) September 13, 2019

Further, he even posted that he felt trapped in a negative crawlspace in his head, before going on to announce a temporary break from streaming.

I feel trapped in a negative crawl space in my mind — Tfue (@TTfue) September 13, 2019

Im taking some time off streaming — Tfue (@TTfue) September 13, 2019

Of course, following such a routine is bound to have adverse effects on a person. However, Tfue appears to be a different man altogether now, and seems to have thoroughly moved on from the issues that were making him struggle in the past.

A day or two ago, i.e., on the 18th of August, Tfue posted the following on his Twitter account. Looking at the picture, it appears as though Tfue is in the best shape of his life and has truly moved on from his past troubles.