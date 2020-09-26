Fortnite Season 4: Free items that can be earned in the game right now

Fortnite is notorious when it comes to crossovers, cosmetic items, and general fun. The current mix of all three comes in the form of Llama-Rama, and Fortnite's Birthday. Llama-Rama is Fortnite's crossover with Rocket League. Rocket League has gone free-to-play and moved to the Epic Games Store on PC. In regards to Fortnite's Birthday, the battle royale giant has just turned three years old.

A brand new in-game event, Llama-Rama, begins this weekend! Complete Challenges to unlock the entire set of new items, including the Battle Bus!https://t.co/4CcpYmrJCW pic.twitter.com/jooLIttV1Y — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 22, 2020

Celebrating is a Fortnite tradition. No matter one's opinion on the game, it knows how to get people talking. Fortnite always has free items available, whether from in-game challenges, certain requirements, or in this instance, from a completely different game.

Free items to unlock in Fortnite

#3 – Boogie Down Emote

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Boogie Down Emote is still free for anyone who enables two-factor authentication. This adds an extra step of security to the Fortnite/Epic Games account. In account settings, click on Password & Security. At the bottom of that page, under Two-Factor Authentication, click to enable the two-factor authentication method of your choice. When that is done, the next time you login to Fortnite, the Boogie Down Emote will be waiting in your locker.

#2 – Rocket League Items

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Rocket League items in Fortnite are free to snag, but there's a catch. They have to be unlocked in Rocket League while playing on the same Epic Games account. There are several Rocket League challenges. Some have to be completed in order to be able to complete others with the appropriate items. Completing the challenges in Rocket League will unlock Fortnite items such as music, an emote, back blings, and a diving trail.

#1 – Fortnite Birthday Items

ICYMI: Here's an early look at Fortnites 3rd birthday challenges also! pic.twitter.com/U8nLdQVGzw — FortniteFevers | Fortnite News & Leaks! (@FortniteFevers) September 25, 2020

Fortnite has always had massive birthday bashes. The Battle Bus gets decorated and challenges arrive with easy to earn rewards. The free items are what one would typically expect. Challenges unlock wraps, sprays, emotes, and of course, the birthday cake back bling. This time, it has a giant 3 on top to signify Fortnite's third birthday. Happy birthday to Fortnite.