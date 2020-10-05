A new season of Fortnite has been released and for mobile players, this means they get to hit the reset button and start the game back at level 1.

So in order to make the most of the Fortnite Battle Pass, they will need to fight through different battles and game modes to reach the top level of the season and earn those new season rewards.

To do this, XP is of key importance and constitutes the fastest way to level up quickly in the game.

How to level up fast in Fortnite: Chapter 2 season 4

The fastest way to level up in Fortnite is to earn as much XP as possible.

Just playing the game will earn players XP but focusing on aspects of the game to farm as much XP as possible is really the most effective way to level up.

Unlocking new skins will earn lots of XP via: Youtube

Completing In-Game Challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 4 has several new skin based challenges in which players can earn XP and unlock new featured skins such as Wolverine, Iron Man, and Thor.

Focusing on these challenges first is a great way to level up fast as they are not much of a grind to complete.

There are also new daily and weekly challenges in-game that players can complete and earn XP quicker. These challenges are specific to in-game goals, such as getting two eliminations with a shotgun in one game.

If you are set on reaching tier 100 in Fortnite chapter 2 season 4, buying the Battle Pass is a must. One of the biggest perks of the battle pass to help players level up is earning XP boosters.

There are several different types of boosters which can be unlocked by completing daily challenges as well.

Personal XP boosts, party XP boosts, and flat XP boosts are three vital in-game boosts. Personal boosts will double the XP you earn while playing the game.

Party XP boosts give 40% extra XP but this booster applies to everyone in your squad. Flat XP boosters give you a flat amount of XP all at once.

Collect XP Coins

There are new XP coins added to the Fortnite map each week.

This is the easiest way to earn more XP quickly. All you need to do is locate them and run over them to collect them.