Fortnite Season 4: The best landing spots for a full squad

Fortnite has three main modes. Those modes are Solos, Duos, and Squads. Players tend to switch between each of the three regularly. Landing, in the different Fortnite battle royale modes, is completely different across the board.

Where you may land by yourself, could be a terrible spot to drop in as a team. There could be less loot or way too many people to make it worthwhile. There are five spots in Fortnite, however, where landing as a full squad can never go wrong. The loot is plentiful and rotations are easy.

5 best landing spots for Fortnite squads

#5 – Frenzy Farm

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Frenzy Farm is one of the points of interest that haven't changed since Fortnite entered Chapter 2. In Season 4, it still remains one of the better spots to land overall. It is a massive farm with plenty of loot for a whole squad and then some. It is a popular place, so fighting your way out is almost a certainty. Landing at the barn or the house as a squad will ensure that you and your team will make it out alive.

#4 – Sweaty Sands

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Sweaty Sands is a great place to land that is far away from the rest of the Fortnite map. There are tons of buildings that can be looted from the top down. Not just that, it sits on a beach with plenty of fishing opportunities too. Squads can control this location easily, gather some valuable fish, and even continue on a wonderful fishing route from there. There are are also several vehicles that can be used to tread the land towards the rest of the fight.

#3 – Doom's Domain

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Doom's Domain might be Fortnite's riskiest landing location no matter what mode is being played. Regardless of the risk, the reward is spectacular. If a squad lands and cleans up, all of that wonderful loot is just there for the taking. At Doom's Domain, a squad can defeat Doom and his henchman. That delivers his vault key and his Mythic Weapons. Not to mention the insane amount of other loot throughout what was once Pleasant Park.

#2 – Quinjet Patrol Site

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Quinjet sites in Fortnite are an unforgiving landing zone. As a solo player, it is best to get here after looting up. As a squad, though, landing here can start you off on the right foot. There is a massive chest that contains great loot within the Quinjet. Additionally, spectacular weapons can be gathered from the Stark Industries Robots and Drones. You can get some Stark Energy Rifles and some new friends to tag along if you hack the robots as well. From there, rotate to another location and pick off unsuspecting players to take their loot.

#1 – Misty Meadows

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This may come as a surprise to some, but Misty Meadows is the best place to land as a squad in Fortnite. This is a large point of interest, but it is off the typical beaten path. Being so far away from the center of the map makes it less popular. The sheer amount of chests and buildings, though, make it a wonderful place for an entire squad to loot up. It has boats to traverse the river with as well, making the exit quite easy.