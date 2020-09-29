Fortnite Season 4: Top 5 landing spots for Solos

Fortnite's Season 4 is in full swing. The Marvel Comics theme has brought plenty of players to the island. Characters, locations, and even weapons based on Marvel Comics have taken over the battle royale. It has overall been a fun experience, whether players queue up with a team or by themselves.

As a Solos player, deciding where to land is extremely crucial. There is no one to have your back. If a Fortnite location is a popular landing spot, it will be a madhouse there. Knowing the best spots to land by yourself is one of the keys to securing a Victory Royale.

5 best Solos landing spots in Fortnite Season 4

#5 – Salty Springs

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Salty Springs is one of the original Fortnite locations that remains in the game. For those looking to take on things a bit aggressively, this is the place to land. The best strategy here is to pick a house, grab the loot, and immediately go after the other players in another house. It is a high risk, high reward landing zone that could easily lead to some of the best starting loot in Fortnite.

#4 – Catty Corner

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Catty Corner is a bit opposite of Salty Springs. It is further to the outside of the Fortnite map. With no boss patrolling the location in Season 4, Catty Corner has become a bit of a forgotten area. Still, loot spots galore remain. The surrounding areas, such as Lazy Lake, make for a great loot route. This is a wonderful spot to start, then rotate towards where the battles are taking place.

#3 – Gas Stations

Image via Epic Games

Gas Stations are now prime landing spots in Fortnite. There may be a chest inside of the building and there will be loot on, in, and around it. As well, there is usually a vehicle on standby. That's the main purpose of landing at one of these spots now. The cars in Fortnite can be invaluable. Loot up at a Gas Station, fuel up a car, then travel to the zone or next loot spot.

#2 – Quinjet Patrol Zones

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This is a risky play like Salty Springs, but can be more than worth it. The Quinjet sites are patrolled by drones and Stark Industries robots. These robots are very dangerous. They can even be as deadly as other Fortnite players if you aren't careful. The robots can be hacked in order to become a friendly and fight on your behalf. If you can get a weapon and outlast these weapons, some of the best loot can be find at these sites.

#1 – The Authority

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Authority is similar to Catty Corner in that it is seemingly abandoned at this point. There is plenty of loot to be found, however. In the middle of the Fortnite map, The Authority is a fantastic starting point that could very well be the end point of the game. Land on the helicopter pad to easily traverse the building. It will be a lot less crowded than other locations, that's for sure.