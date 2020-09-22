Top 5 Fortnite Season 4 weapons to use before they are vaulted

Fortnite Season 4 has been a smashing success until now. The world's mightiest heroes, and some villains, have taken over the Fortnite island. Galactus is ready to wreak havoc, but the likes of Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk, and more are prepared to stop him.

A new Fortnite Season always brings new weapons, with some of them focused around the Marvel Comics theme. It also includes the vaulting of some beloved weapons. Once Season 4 of Fortnite's Chapter 2 ends, there are sure to be some broken hearts as more weapons go back into the vault.

Five weapons to use in Fortnite before they're gone

#5 – Galactus Gun

The Galactus Gun may be the rarest weapon currently in Fortnite. It can be found after defeating a Galactus Drone, which drops some great loot. The gun has no ammo cap, hardly any recoil, but does not allow building.

Its damage isn't great, but it is almost guaranteed that the gun won't be around in Fortnite once Season 4 ends.

Advertisement

#4 – Combat Shotgun

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Combat Shotgun may see the vault once Fortnite Season 4 draws to a close. There are currently three shotguns available, which is probably one too many. It replaced the Tactical Shotgun, but was soon overshadowed by the Charge Shotgun and the return of the Pump Shotgun.

It may not live to see another day past Fortnite Season 4 if the other two shotguns continue to dominant.

#3 – Suppressed Sniper Rifle

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Back and forth, Fortnite goes with sniper rifles. The bolt-action gets vaulted, and the suppressed one is unvaulted. Rinse and repeat. The bolt-action version of the Fortnite sniper rifle is arguably the more popular weapon in Fortnite.

It will surprise no one if the suppressed version is once again vaulted as Season 4 ends to make way for the bolt-action sniper.

#2 – Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets

With Fortnite Season 4 revolving around Marvel Comics, there is no doubt that the Mythic weapons based on the heroes will be gone once it ends. They all are pretty great, but Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets have set the standard.

Defeating Doctor Doom and taking his powers is an experience like no other.

#1 – Stark Industries Energy Rifle

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Stark Industries Energy Rifle is one of the best new weapons Fortnite has ever released. Found while destroying Stark Industries drones, this weapon can inflict some severe damage in a higher tier rarity.

There still may be some leftover on the island once Fortnite Season 4 concludes, but unless Season 5 continues with Marvel, it is unlikely.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion.