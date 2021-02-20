Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 Challenge: Where to find the family Portrait near a Shipwreck

Fortnite's Season 5 Week 12 challenges are here and players need to scurry all over the map to complete the quests from the list.

One specific challenge from week 12 requires players to find a family portrait from any shipwreck on Fortnite's map. Given that there are multiple shipwrecks available on the island, players shouldn't have too much trouble completing this fairly simple quest. However, locating shipwrecks in Fortnite can be bit tricky for players who aren't well-versed with the map.

If a player is unable to find this specific quest on their list of challenges, they will need to complete two other quests first in order to unlock this one. The two quests that players need to complete before they can head over to find a family portrait are:

Players will need to visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay on Fortnite's map.

Players will need to destroy three inflatable tubemen llamas at gas stations.

Where to find the Family Portrait in Fortnite Season 5

According to Fortnite.GG, there are three possible shipwrecks on the island where players can find a family portrait for their week 12 challenge. This means players will have to choose which location is best suited for them according to the Battle Bus route in that specific game.

All shipwreck locations in Fortnite season 5 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The three shipwreck locations where players can find family portraits in Fortnite are:

One shipwreck can be located towards the western coast of Sweaty Sands.

Another shipwreck can be found towards the south-eastern edge of the island, located towards the south-east of Catty Corner.

The third shipwreck location lies on the exact opposite coast from the previous shipwreck.

The two shipwreck locations on the south-eastern edge of the map (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Players can complete the quest by heading over to any one of these three locations and interacting with a family portrait found lying in the ruins of a shipwreck.

The only thing that players need to consider while trying to complete this quest in Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 is the Battle Bus' travel route for that specific match.