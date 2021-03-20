Fortnite Season 6: All new changes in the March 20 current Item Shop update

Just like previous seasons, the item shop in Fortnite Season 6 is forever changing. Given the rotatory nature of the item shop, cosmetics that are very common in the game keep showing up.

Rare cosmetics do show up as well. But then again, they're rare cosmetics for a reason. The current item shop in Fortnite Season 6 features some hunters from the previous season and some older skin.

The item shop also features the Chicken Wing emote, which seems to have slipped in the loop when Jonesy and The Foundation tried to stabilize the Zero Point.

How does the item shop look like currently in Fortnite Season 6?

The Fortnite Season 6 item shop saw Chun-Li and Ryu's returns. The two Street Fighters joined towards the tail end of last season. Sarah Connor, T-800, and Snake Eyes are also available in the item shop.

John Wick will be in tonight's Item Shop! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 19, 2021

The prime focus of the item shop on the 20th March remains on John Wick. This legendary outfit was seen back in 2019 and has finally returned to the item shop in Fortnite Season 6.

Given that the man is finally back on the island, whoever's behind the reality-shattering events in Fortnite Season 6 should be afraid. If they're wise enough, they'll remember not to touch Wick's dog. Sophia has also made a return to the Item Shop alongside John Wick.

Apart from these, the daily items feature the Minotaur Master and B.R.U.T.E Gunner skins. Potassius Peelus happens to be in the shop as well.

The entire Fortnite world was upset with the demise of Peely in the Season 6 live event. However, everyone knows that it's nearly impossible for any character to die on Fortnite island, thanks to the loop. Peely is back in Potassius Peelus and looks to rule the island in Fortnite Season 6.

Gladiator Peely (Potassius Peels) is now in the Item Shop!



Use SAC "Shiina" if you want to support me. ❤️ #Ad pic.twitter.com/oJxn16g4nA — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 19, 2021

Peely skin was teased way back in Season 5. The community was under the impression that the skin would find its way into the game last season itself, but the skin didn't make it to the game then.