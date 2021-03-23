Fortnite Season 6: How to get into a bot lobby for an easy Victory Royale

The competition in Fortnite Season 6 is undoubtedly some of the toughest that players have seen so far. The new season has barely rolled out, and gamers are already having a tough time grabbing a Victory Royale.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now.

Fortnite Season 6 reset players' levels, so the first few games are mostly with bots. This is a good way for newcomers to practice, learn, and explore the map before getting into a real firefight.

However, after reaching the level eight to ten mark, it has become nearly impossible for newcomers and even casual players to win a round in Fortnite. Bots suddenly turn into hardcore players, and securing a win becomes impossible.

Fun Fact: Fortnite made bots that do 90s back in season 8

The beginning of a new season always brings a lot of competitive attitude to games. While this would be welcomed by sweats, veterans, and professionals, newcomers and casual gamers suffer due to a miss-match of skill levels and overall in-game experience.

sweaty fuckers are ruining fortnite :(

In short, the bots are too easy, and the moment Fortnite Season 6 throws real players into the fray, the challenge goes from effortless to brutal. This leaves casual players and newcomers scratching their heads and sometimes even wanting to quit the game.

Though the game's theme is survival, even survivalists need a boot camp to develop the skills required to get a Victory Royale. Sadly though, Fortnite doesn't hold player's hands and guide them for long. It's either fight and survive or die.

However, there is another way to grab easy victories in Fortnite Season 6 and climb the ranks of the Battle Pass to earn those amazing goodies.

Getting into a bot lobby for an easy Victory Royale in

Fortnite Season 6

All that players need to get into a bot lobby every time and get an easy Victory Royale is another gaming device compatible with the game. Thanks to Fortnite's cross-play, players can make a second dummy account on another device and use it to get into a bot lobby every single time.

First, they must create a secondary account on a device and ensure that this account is the party leader while being in a duos squad. Gamers can then jump into the lobby and exit the game from the secondary account while playing from the main one.

We did it! First game we get on and we got the umbrella. We make a good duo.

Since the secondary account's level will be one in Fortnite Season 6, the game will think that the player is new and drop them into bot lobbies for some time until the level increases. But, since players won't actually be playing on the secondary account, the level stays at one.

This trick allows players to drop in and secure easy wins as the game keeps pairing the account with bots despite the player's main account being at a higher level.

Players must remember that this method may not be a long-term solution for farming experience points and finishing quests in-game.

Leaked Epic Challenges of Week 2-4!



Legendary Challenges (in correct order):

- "Deal damage with bows"

- "Forage colored eggs hidden around the map"

- "Deal damage with Primal weapons"



(Shoutout to @Not0fficer for fixing these quest images!) pic.twitter.com/xmVztKE79H — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 17, 2021

At some point in Fortnite Season 6, this method may stop working. Despite teaming up with a secondary level one account, players may again start encountering other high-level players.

While competition is indeed harsh in Fortnite Season 6, playing with regular players is the best viable long-term solution to learning the game and its mechanics.

Alternatively, players can hire NPC's to help them along with in the game.