Fortnite Season 6 live event Zero Crisis finale: Start time, where to watch, and other details

Fortnite Season 6 is almost here. With the current season coming to a close in three days, the hype surrounding Fortnite Season 6 is at an all-time high. Fortnite Season 6 will be different from the other seasons.

For the first time in the history of Fortnite, a season will start with a live event. Since Fortnite Season 5 didn't have any end-of-season event, Epic Games has compensated for it by giving Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 a live event to begin the season.

When does the Zero Crisis live event begin in Fortnite Season 6?

The Zero Point grows more unstable! With Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on Tuesday, March 16 2021, here's some important things to know ahead of launch. [THREAD] — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

The Zero Crisis live event will start as soon as the servers go live and the update is complete. According to Epic Games, the Zero Crisis event will be a single-player experience.

The event goes live on March 16th. The way Epic Games has gone about with previous Fortnite updates, the servers will likely go down at 4 AM ET (9 AM UTC). Servers should be down for approximately two to three hours, depending on the size of the update.

CH2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5. You'll play through the culmination of Agent Jones' mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. This is a solo experience & you can play through it whenever you first log in during the Season. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

Epic Games has also announced that this one-of-a-kind cinematic story will be broadcast globally. Players will be able to stream it on Twitch or YouTube. Players also have the option to tune into their favorite streamer's live stream to watch the event live.

For all Info: https://t.co/DVG3lqgxU2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

How does the Zero Crisis live event contribute to the storyline in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

The Zero Crisis live event in Fortnite will be a fitting conclusion to Jonesy's hunter recruitment spree. The story for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will pick up from where the event ends.

The Zero Crisis live event will pave the way for Fortnite Season 6. Whatever happens in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will potentially reshape reality.

The Seven might intervene in Fortnite Season 6. Batman and Jonesy might figure out a way to end the loop on Fortnite island for good.

No one knows what will happen in Fortnite Season 6. The way Epic Games is slowly revealing all the pieces on the chessboard, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 looks like it's going to be very fast-paced and fascinating.

