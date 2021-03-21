Fortnite Season 6: New hints point towards Ariana Grande as next Icon Series skin

Recently, leaks have surfaced on social media suggesting that Ariana Grande would be featured as the latest Icon Series skin in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 is off to a brilliant start with all these new map changes and unique cosmetics. A brand new Battle Pass has also been introduced, which features famous soccer player Neymar Jr as a special unlockable skin.

However, Neymar might not be the only Icon Series outfit introduced in Fortnite Season 6, if speculation is to be believed.

According to several leaks and rumors surfaced on Twitter, Epic Games will introduce some new faces in its Icon Series cosmetic line in Fortnite Season 6.

The latest post from professional Fortnite player Josef "Stretch" Liepshutz has hinted at the next big icon coming to the game.

Pro hints at Ariana Grande as the new Icon Series outfit in Fortnite Season 6

Epic recently introduced popular content creator Lannan "Lazarbeam" Eacott in the Fortnite Icon Series. This spurred numerous speculations about the next set of famous figures who would be added in the game.

The publisher has added five popular streamers as outfits in the Fortnite Icon Series so far:

Ninja Loserfruit Lachlan Lazarbeam TheGrefg

They were the first outfits added to the game.

However, it is now being speculated that Fortnite Season 6 will feature four different Icon Series outfits. The first one has already been revealed in the Batlle Pass, as mentioned above.

However, there is no information about the rest of the outfits or icons chosen for them.

A recent Twitter post from professional player Liquid Stretch hinted at the next Icon Series outfit. The image he uploaded features world-famous pop star Ariana Grande in two unique Fortnite outfits.

The concept art for Ariana Grande's outfit was designed by a popular digital artist named D3NNI (@DenniConcepts). It was revealed back in June 2020, and the community loved the idea.

Ever since, though, there has been no development that would see this outfit introduced in Fortnite.

Recently, one of D3NNI's designs, the Isabelle outfit, was added in Fortnite Season 6. Fans, casual players, and pro players purchased it as the design, and the character's backstory, are quite appealing.

It is still in the item shop, and gamers can purchase it for 1500 V-Bucks.

This inclusion hints at other outfits being added by Epic Games, which are designed by community experts.

Ariana Grande would definitely top the list of upcoming Icon Series skins as she is pretty popular in the Fortnite community.

Although there is no official confirmation about the 27-year-old coming to Fortnite as an Icon Series outfit any time soon, Epic might keep this announcement for a big reveal later in the season.

Only time will tell if the publisher will consider adding this outfit in the Icon Series in Fortnite Season 6.