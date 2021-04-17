Fortnite Season 6: New Hit It emote inspired by Joseph, aka Shot, available in the item shop

Fortnite is no stranger to incorporating pop culture phenomena and trends into the game. The latest of them is the Hit It emote, which was added to the item shop a while ago.

The newest dance emotes background music, "Hit The Quan," comes from none other than American rapper Richard Maurice Colbert, better known by his stage name iLoveMemphis.

Just doing our thing.



Grab the Hit It Emote with moves by Joseph aka Shot.

The rap was released in 2015 and reached 15th position on the Billboard Hot 100 and 7th position on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. It subsequently became a sensation on TikTok, and the original music video even features Jake Paul in it.

Jake Paul dancing to Hit The Quan (Image via iLoveMemphisVEVO, YouTube)

How to get the Hit It emote

Like most emotes, Hit It is available for purchase in the Fortnite item shop for 500 V-Bucks. It's also worth noting that this is an Icon Series emote.

The Hit it emote can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks in-game (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

Unlike the other rarity of emotes, the Icon Series brings the artistic vision, personality, and attitude of the actual person into the game for players to enjoy.

Also, speaking of the Icon Series, the Hit it emote is not the only one. The Gangnam Style, Renegade, and Never Gonna emotes are but a few of the fantastic Icon Series emotes that Epic Games has brought into Fortnite.

What else is worth buying from the item shop?

With Fortnite Season 6 ramping up, the item shop has been seeing a lot of activity lately. The Zany emote returned to the item shop after 787 days, while a brand new section called "vaulted a year or more" was added to the item shop.

It's finally back after 787 days! 🖤❤️



Zany returns! 🖤❤️

My favorite emote is back! I can't wait to equip it to Peekaboo and Harley!#Fortnite #HarleyQuinn #PeekabooFN pic.twitter.com/MBzOcHqfnw — Quinn Pride 🤡🏏♦️ (@IshidaSado) April 10, 2021

The Hit it emote is just one of the many exceptional items to come to the shop this month. On April 15th, Epic released the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle, which featured Aloy and many cosmetics from the game, and the much sought-after Heart Rizon emote.

Before the Horizon Zero Dawn bundle, another amazing cosmetic set was added to the item shop known as Cyber Infiltration Pack. The bundle features unique anime-inspired characters that stand out from the crowd in futuristic Japanese-themed attire.

Both the Horizon Zero Dawn Pack and the Cyber Infiltration Pack are currently in the item store and can be purchased for 2,600 and 2,200 V-Bucks, respectively.

