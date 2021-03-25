Fortnite Season 6 Sniper Rifle vault causes community outrage, fans and pros voice their opinion

Epic Games recently changed the weapon meta in Fortnite Season 6 by vaulting all Sniper Rifles. This was followed up with a new system of crafting and hunting where players have to use bows instead of snipers for long-range combat.

Fortnite Season 6 is off to a great start with its fresh crafting system as it adds a fair bit of variation to the game. However, fans and pro players are not happy with Sniper Rifles being vaulted.

new season fucking sucks — Liquid Stretch (@Stretch) March 17, 2021

This has caused a major uproar on Twitter, where fans are voicing their opinions about Season 6. It has also created a huge void in-game as vaulting Sniper Rifles has suppressed a playstyle.

Content creators, professional players, and casual players made it clear with their statements that Sniper Rifles need to return in Fortnite Season 6.

Will Sniper Rifles return in Fortnite Season 6 after multiple community requests?

Epic Games received outright criticism on Twitter from players who are dissatisfied with the Sniper Rifles being removed from Fortnite Season 6.

A huge section of the community believes that the publisher is changing the game because of the copious collaborations. Thus, the game saw a major meta shift in Fortnite Season 6, where crafting takes precedence over long-ranged-combat.

Fortnite needs to bring back snipers in pubs. Trickshotting is basically dead — MintFN (@mintVFX_) March 25, 2021

Vaulting snipers has also affected content creators and professional Fortnite players.

Fortnite Sniper montages, 360 no-scopes, and trick shots are popular on Tiktok and YouTube. Without Sniper Rifles, creators cannot make these videos in Season 6.

This is what’s going to separate the teams with good leadership/management & the others.



The ability to adapt to the circumstances at hand. If Fortnite takes months or seasons to readd snipers, what is your plan?



How can you stay relevant if your identity is defined by them? — Synergy BrayV ᴸⱽ (@BrrayV) March 25, 2021

Professional players who are fond of precise long-range fights are also struggling to cope with the new dynamic.

While some players have adjusted with their bows for long-range combat, the majority want to see Sniper Rifles return to the game.

i feel like these makeshift weapons have got to be the worst addition to the loot pool ever — Liquid Stretch (@Stretch) March 22, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 experienced a meta with plenty of powerful Sniper Rifles like the Amban Sniper Rifle, Storm's Scout Sniper Rifle, Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifles, and much more.

This entire dynamic was reshaped by Epic Games concerning NPCs as well.

Previously, NPCs were used to carry exotic variants of Sniper Rifles available for purchase with gold bars in Fortnite. However, the publisher has removed all exotic Sniper Rifles from Fortnite Season 6.

One of the best parts of Fortnite was snipers. Why remove them? Keep them in the game. Listen to the players. 💯 — Taskervo (@taskervo) March 16, 2021

Killing animals to get better weapons? Who's in charge of this stuff? Bring back the normal system of weapons. And a sniper while you're at it, Fortnite. — Taskervo (@taskervo) March 16, 2021

Players have started criticizing the current dynamic, which effectively forces them to craft weapons by killing wildlife on the map. Twitter user @taskervo remarks that the traditional system with normal weapons should return in Season 6.

Launch Pad or Heavy Sniper?



Which one would you rather have return to Fortnite this season? pic.twitter.com/VLb3M751Vi — Elimpone Gaming (@ElimponeGG) March 25, 2021

@CreativeCryptic suggested on Twitter that content creators struggling to make sniper montages can try Bow videos instead.

Why would they vault snipers in a Battle Royale game like Fortnite? They are needed and standard for a game of this kind. Put them back in the game. Wondering how pro competitive players feel. — Taskervo (@taskervo) March 16, 2021

Even pro players complained about the newly introduced Mechanical and Primal weapons in Fortnite Season 6.

Then you can craft it into a new looking version of the hunting rifle which would be the Primal Sniper and then you can also craft it to the normal bolt! Terrible concept:😂💀 pic.twitter.com/ApRDd3laSC — FNHQ (@FortniteHQ0) March 20, 2021

The fact remains that these newly added weapons are all from different weapon classes. Epic Games has vaulted an entire weapons class by removing Sniper Rifles from Season 6.

This has divided the community. However, there is still hope if leaks are to be believed.

number 1. fortnite has always came up with new ways to add new guns/features into the game and they could easily make an adjustment by adding craftable features from the hunting rifle. primal being the bolt/suppressed and mechanical being the heavy sniper. number 2. cry😹😹😹 — krisis ᵉᵛ (@Krisis1k) March 18, 2021

Twitter user @Krisis1k suggests that the publisher will add snipers later on in the season as Primal and Mechanical weapons. Players will have to craft them with animal bones and meat in Fortnite Season 6.

but with a sniper in the game bc if not its like everyone dancing and shit it wouldnt be comp fortnite it would be barbies art and crafts dance party — shackalacka (@cupe____6) March 20, 2021

That being said, Epic Games has not hinted at snipers returning to Fortnite Season 6 anytime soon. Only time will tell if all these fan requests will bring the Sniper Rifles back this season.