Fortnite: Strangers who met in-game are now having a baby together

Fortnite has emerged as one of the most popular games of all time. As of 2020, there were more than 350 million registered users across the world. Furthermore, Chapter 2 Season 3 of the game has introduced some exciting new cosmetics and map changes. What's more, the hotly anticipated release of cars, and the final updated map with roads, also appear to be on the horizon!

Adding to the good vibes, a rather interesting story has emerged about two people who met while playing the Fortnite Creative mode.

How Fortnite battle royale 'connects people'

The original story was posted by Reddit user sasjos on the official developer-supported Fortnite: Battle Royale community on 19th July.

As you can see, the user explained that during Fortnite's Black Hole event, he met a girl who did not talk much, but the two spent time building a 1X1 box which they decorated with sprays. Naturally, the two hit it off and ended up watching the event for about eight hours, while talking on their PS4s.

This chance online meeting then led to a real-life meet-up, where they further connected and ended up becoming friends. The two then started dating, and now plan on getting married. In case you are wondering, the baby is due on 10th September.

The user also revealed in the comments that he is 23 years old, and that the child is a boy. Further, the couple plans on naming their boy 'Hugo', based on the rare Fortnite outfit from the Espionage set.

As one user pointed out on a different post on the thatHappened subreddit, the Black Hole event took place back in October 2019. Now, around nine months after the event, the couple is three months away from the birth of its first child. Needless to say, this indicates a quick and handsome progress in their relationship.

Regardless, the user points out towards the end that they both 'never thinked that Fortnite might connect people so much', but as it turns out, it can, and it has. Another user was quick to point out the grammatical error via a comment! This error aside, it must be noted that the couple is from Finland, which means their first language is not English.

While the story is as yet unconfirmed and might as well be untrue or exaggerated, the incident is indeed heartwarming. If it is true, we have only congratulations to give to the happy couple!