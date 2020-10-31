Fortnite: The Top 5 competitive players to watch in 2020

The Fortnite competitive scene is still expanding like never before. Even without in person LAN events, online events hosted by Epic Games are doing very well. Many Fortnite professionals of the past have moved on to other things. Ninja is playing a lot of Valorant, while Tfue has shifted his attention to Warzone. So, who are the best Fortnite competitive players in 2020?

Top 5 competitive Fortnite players to watch in 2020

#5 – Benjyfishy

Benjyfishy is a competitive player for NRG. He boasts being a 4x World Cup qualifier, and has recently qualified for the FNCS Grand Finals too. This young player is a blast to watch, when playing competitively or casually during streams. NRG has faith in him, as shown with a fun tweet they posted. The very kind and friendly Benjyfishy is just one of many young Fortnite players who have plenty of years left to give.

#4 – MrSavage

MrSavage is a Fortnite player for 100 Thieves. He has also qualified for the World Cup four times. Another big achievement of his, is the 1st place finish he achieved at Dreamhack Anaheim in 2020. He, and many other Fortnite competitive players, are making the European scene stand out. All in all, he has 12 first place finishes across multiple types of events. The sky is the limit for MrSavage.

#3 – Mongraal

Mongraal is another flashy player from the European scene. He plays Fortnite for FaZe Clan and is very entertaining to watch. He was recruited into his first team at age 13, and has been on the rise ever since. It was just a short time ago that many did not recognize the name Mongraal. Now, with over 1.4 million Twitter follows, he's a household name in Fortnite. Just watching his insane building and editing skills is hypnotizing.

watch this clip pls pic.twitter.com/Ku4bRq86M1 — FaZe Mongraal (@Mongraal) October 30, 2020

#2 – Zayt

Zayt is the first North American player to make it last. Truly, Fortnite's European scene is becoming very strong, but do not forgot about the American scene. Zayt is another NRG player who is truly fun to watch. Zayt is not afraid to speak his mind and back it up with actions on the Fortnite island. His aggressive playstyle is a spectacle to behold.

#1 – Bugha

By now, everyone knows who Bugha is. While there are other competitive Fortnite players gaining ground on him in terms of popularity, Bugha has one thing they don't. He is the first, and currently only, Fortnite Solos World Cup Champion. Until another is crowned, Bugha may just be automatically considered the best player in the world. Being able to say you are watching the Fortnite World Cup Champion is just cool in its own right.