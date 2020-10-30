Fortnite: The top 5 most disliked skins of all time

The most appealing thing about Fortnite is the selection of skins. Players can purchase and unlock a wide variety of character skins, with the number now nearing a thousand. That's not to mention the many skins that have alternate styles, changing the colors, clothes, and more.

With any game, though, there are going to be some things players don't like, and Fortnite is no exception. There are many Fortnite skins out of the vast selection, that players simply can't stand.

Top 5 most disliked skin in Fortnite

#5 – Omega

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The dislike geared towards Fortnite's Omega skin doesn't have much to do with the skin itself. In the original Season 4, Omega was the final reward of the Battle Pass, with a handful of unlockable add-ons during the seasons. The hate for Omega is derived from jealousy.

Many players did not finish grinding all of the upgrades to Omega. This skin is what caused Fortnite to allow players to continue the progression after a season ends. Omega owners cannot finish the upgrades at this point. Therefore, when a Fortnite player sees a fully leveled up Omega skin, they are sure to be seething.

#4 – Rust Lord

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

In Chapter 1 Season 3, Rust Lord came to life. Rust Lord skin is probably the only original Fortnite skin that fans disliked. Based on Marvel hero Star Lord before the crossovers were ever a possiblity, Rust Lord just rubbed people the wrong way. The dislike that this skin has received is because of the type of player that usually dons it.

The Rust Lord player will almost always do the “Take the L” emote after eliminating a player. Many think players with this skin are bad, even though they have been around the game for quite sometime. The hate around Rust Lord has, in reality, just become a meme at this point.

#3 – Aura

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Many of the most disliked Fortnite skins are because they are seen as “sweaty.” A sweaty player will use a sweaty skin, crank 90s, outbuild anyone, and take the game overly serious, no matter the situation or mode. Aura is one of the more well-known sweaty skins in Fortnite.

This one falls under the “wannabe” category, however. Many players who wish they were the next Ninja or Tfue will use the Aura skin. It makes others think they are sweaty, but really they just aren't that great. Since this sweaty skin is sometimes used by bad players, many just find it annoying.

#2 – Soccer Skins

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Speaking of annoying sweaty skins. The Soccer Skins, especially the female version, are extremely disliked among the Fortnite community. At first, these skins were some of the most liked ones. The sweatiest players used them, and it was simply fascinating.

Now, after a ton of appearances in the Item Shop, the novelty has worn off. Much like Aura, the Soccer Skins signify a sweaty player who might not actually be that good at Fortnite. At this point, calling someone a “Soccer Skin” might be a derogatory term.

#1 – Dynamo

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

For some reason, the lady luchador that is Dynamo, gets a lot of hate. When players post clips and they have this skin on, the comments are riddled with negativity and disgust. Fortnite players just find it ugly and unlikeable.

It's a cheap skin, and has even been considered to be sweaty at times. The Fortnite community is often divided. One thing they can agree on though, is that none of them like the Dynamo skin.