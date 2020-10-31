Fortnite: The Top 5 rarest pickaxes of all time

Fortnite cosmetics go above and beyond. They are one of the main reasons it has held onto its popularity. Fortnite players can purchase and unlock things like character skins, emotes, gliders, and special harvesting tools. These harvesting tools are often known as pickaxes, and there are hundreds of different types in the battle royale. Naturally, this had lead to some being labeled as extremely rare due to their availability, or current lack thereof.

5 rarest Fortnite pickaxes of all time

#5 – Pointer

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Pointer is a simple pickaxe skin. It turns the axe portion into a giant orange arrow. There really is nothing special about this pickaxe. The thing that makes it rare, though, is its region exclusivity. The Pointer is only available to Fortnite players in China. There may be players who have never even seen or heard of this Fortnite pickaxe due to this.

#4 – Power Grip

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Similar to the Pointer pickaxe, the Power Grip is a very rare Fortnite harvesting tool skin. Why? It is also a regional exclusive, only available for Chinese players. Those outside of China would not have been able to get their hands on this pickaxe. Power Grip turns the harvesting tool into a large industrial grip in a similar color to the Pointer.

#3 – Raiders Revenge

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Many pickaxes are rare due to their age in Fortnite. They have been around forever, and can't be accessed any further. The Raiders Revenge is one of those pickaxes. This pickaxe was a part of the Storm Scavenger set, and went well with the very disliked Rust Lord skin. It saw a pickaxe attached to the top of a regular axe by barbwire. The first season of Fortnite saw this skin available in the Item Shop, only after players reached level 35 though.

#2 – Permafrost

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Permafrost pickaxe was available during Fortnite Season 5 - Way back in Chapter 1 that is. It was the personal harvesting tool of that season's tier 100 Battle Pass skin, Ragnarok. Once tier 100 was reached, players had to complete the Ragnarok challenges. This would unlock Permafrost. Due to these conditions, it is considered very rare, and there is no way to go back in time to unlock it.

#1 – Axe of Champions

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Axe of Champions is another Fortnite pickaxe that some players may never even have heard of. Epic Games announced this pickaxe in April of 2020. The Axe of Champions is the in-game trophy for the Fornite Champions Series. It is granted to the current FNCS Champions. Once another champion is crowned, the former champion no longer has access to it. It moves to the new champs. Now that is rare.