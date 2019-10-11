Fortnite update: Epic's revenue drops massively over the past months

Fortnite's revenue has been dropping since May '19 (Image: Edison Trends)

According to the information rolled out by Edison Trends, Epic Games' magnum opus game, Fortnite Battle Royale has had a staggering drop in revenue over the past few months. Even aftert a constant effort from Epic to make Fortnite better by introducing new costume bundles, pickables, cosmetics and lining up updates to the game as and when possible, the developers are facing a plummeting 52% drop in revenue between the second quarters of 2018 and 2019.

However, the data also mentions that Fortnite "had their best month in December 2018, with 20% more revenue during the holiday season than their previous high in July 2018." While other games including Apex Legends, Black Ops 4 and PUBG were flaunting good revenues, they still couldn't surpass Fortnite even while the latter's revenue was falling.

What could be the reasons behind the drop in Fortnite's revenue?

Fortnite had introduced a lot of nerfs into the game in terms of items, gameplay and cosmetics for the first time in 2018. This made the game interesting for fans and kept them hooked. Although Epic Games had various interesting crossovers, new costume bundles and cosmetics regularly in 2019, the nerfs they had introduced including those to controller settings and L3 spam, matchmaking, bots, Taco Time, the vaulting of shotguns, B.R.U.T.E, amongst many, had received a lot of criticism from fans.

The average spends on Fortinite had increased by "110% per month from November 2017 through May 2018, but has been in general decline ever since" according to Edison's report. This is a clear indicator of how the game is received by the community and form this, one could assume that the past two seasons of Fortnite haven't been at par with what was expected of them by fans.

