Players need to reach all the way to tier 100 of the Battle Pass to unlock all rewards and equipment.

One of the easiest ways to gain extra XP is by collecting XP coins.

Update 13.20 of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 has resulted in the release of various exciting characters and other equipment. Among these, some important skins such as the much awaited Aquaman skin is only available to Fortnite users who have bought this season’s Battle Pass.

Further, to unlock various equipment and rewards, users need to reach all the way to tier 100, which requires quite a lot of dedicated work. Recently, we talked about all the ways in which you can level up quickly. One of the ways to gain quick and easy XP points is by collecting XP coins. The locations of these XP Coins are changed every week, and we have been posting regular updates about the same.

Fortnite: Week 4 XP Coins locations

Green XP coins

There are four green XP coin locations on the Fortnite map this week:

1. The very South on the Fortnite map, towards the Southwest of Misty meadows, under the side stairs on the exterior of the skilodge.

2. Just Southwest of Lazy Lake, behind a rock across a building.

3. West of Frenzy Farms, behind a tree near the ocean.

4. Between three trees towards the Northernmost part of the Fortnite map.

5. On the cliff towards the North of Pleasant park.

Blue XP coins:

There are five Blue XP coin locations on the Fortnite map this week:

1. Towards the Southeast of Authority POI, under the Air-conditioning unit on top of the Gas N’ Scrub.

2. In a canoe, near the docks towards the North of Misty meadows.

3. The giant fish-head building towards the East in Retail Row POI. You need to break the deer hanging on the wall.

4. Northwest of Retail Row. You need to break the lamppost near the bus stop.

5. Inside the speakers in the ski-lodge where you found #1 Green XP coin.

Purple XP coins:

There are only two locations on the map to get Purple XP coins for the week:

1. Towards the Northeast of Pleasant Park, near the cliff where you found #4 Green XP coin.

2. Towards the West of Frenzy Farm; on top of a bus stop.

To gain further help, you can look at the image below:

Finally, if you still require help, you can look at the following video originally posted by POSTIE on YouTube: