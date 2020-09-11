Fortnite: Where is Gorgeous Gorge in Season 4

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, players were sent to Gorgeous Gorge for one of the Aquaman challenges. They had to locate this location and dive over the waterfall. Some are wondering, with the Season 4 map changes, if this is still a point on the island. Those players are in luck.

Gorgeous Gorge is in the same location from the previous season. Map changes such as Doom's Domain, the Sentinel Graveyard, and other Marvel Comics locations have appeared as the flood retreated from the Fortnite map. Several older points of interest, including Gorgeous Gorge, have remained, though.

What is Gorgeous Gorge?

Gorgeous Gorge is not actually a named location on the map. The name only comes from Fortnite itself, and any challenges that rely on this area. It is considered a landmark, such as the Ant Manor or the Black Panther monument.

Those do not appear with a name on the map, but are widely known. Basically, Gorgeous Gorge is a massive waterfall, which is connected by a river at the top and bottom, providing a decent overall area for fishing.

Where is Gorgeous Gorge located in Fortnite Season 4?

Gorgeous Gorge location in Fortnite Season 4

If you are familiar with its location from prior seasons, it hasn't moved at all. The area surrounding it has changed, but the waterfall remains. While technically in the E5 coordinate, it is nearly between both E5 and F5.

Gorgeous Gorge is between The Authority and Lazy Lake, which means from The Authority, it is southeast. From Lazy Lake, it is northwest.

Following the rivers in the directions above from those locations will bring players right to it. From The Authority, players will reach the top of the waterfall. Lazy Lake's path to Gorgeous Gorge brings players to the bottom of it.