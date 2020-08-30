Fortnite YouTuber 'Ceeday' set to quit the game leaving behind almost 7 million subscribers

William Wilson, better known as Ceeday, is a 22-year-old American Fortnite gamer and Youtuber who has 6.75 million subscribers on the platform. Ceeday was famous for his hilarious and witty videos that provided a nice change of direction from mainstream gaming content. In the past, the YouTuber has taken multiple breaks, often lasting several months.

In most of the cases, Ceeday would return and not explain his break(s). However, that has had a marginal effect on his growth, as is evident from the number of subscribers he had. The YouTuber's popularity was largely down to his hilarious content, like the 'Default skin videos' where he would pretend to be an unskilled player and run around trolling others in Fortnite.

However, it now appears as if he has quit Fortnite, once and for all.

Fortnite YouTuber' Ceeday' set to quit the game, but not before one last dance

Ceeday's last video on YouTube takes us back to January 2020. He had popped up after a month-long break and posted five Fortnite related videos. Rumor had it that Ceeday had quit Fortnite because of its increasing skill levels and had a general burnout.

A couple of days ago, he posted the following story on Instagram. As you can see, he announced that he is quitting Fortnite, and cannot wait to start streaming other games like Fall Guys. Fall Guys Ultimate Knockdown has seen a meteoric rise in popularity in a matter of weeks, and a host of popular streamers have started playing the game.

He also criticized Fortnite's developers, and said that they do not care about gamers anymore. This has rather peculiar timing, considering that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has just released, and has a plethora of content that gamers are looking forward to.

The announcement was confirmed by Fortnite leaker Mikey, who posted the following on Twitter, the same day.

Ceeday is officially calling it quit on Fortnite, he’ll soon be uploading his final #Fortnite video. — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

His announcement confirmed that he would only make one more Fortnite video. Considering the extent of Ceeday's popularity and the general hilarious nature of his content, Ceeday will surely be missed by worldwide Fortnite fans!