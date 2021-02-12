Fortnite YouTuber marvelously demonstrated how a Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration would look

The varied range of famous cultural collaborations in Fortnite raises a pertinent 'what if?' question. What if the Super Saiyans from Dragon Ball Z traveled to the Island as the next set of hunters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Hey @FortniteGame please collab with dragon ball z/super next and make a goku skin with ssj skin styles — Moe_younus (@MoeYounus) February 9, 2021

Popular Fortnite YouTuber João Felipe Santiago answered that question in style with a concept video taking over the community. Indeed, having a bunch of Super Saiyans on the map would make the game much more enjoyable.

It would be COOL a syned emote of the "Fusion" from Dragon Ball Z in @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/EZzFoYJrF5 — Edward (@Edward66448863) December 3, 2020

In the video, Santiago features two of the most iconic characters from the Dragon Ball Z universe. Goku and Vegeta are undoubtedly the strongest anime characters of all time.

Made my own Dragon Ball Z inspired 1v1 map. Took me 4+ Hours and It's not done lol lmk what you think #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/rtOoOHILJ1 — DanulYT (@ThatGuyDanul) September 19, 2019

Since the duo is synonymous with the franchise, future collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z seems highly plausible.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z concept gameplay video is the best thing on the internet today.

Fortnite teaming up with Dragon Ball Z is not unheard of. This idea has been going around the Fortnite community for a couple of years. However, neither Epic Games nor the anime producers hinted at any such collaboration.

@EpicGames hear me out: Imagine a #Fortnite Dragon Ball Z crossover where you can emote into Super Sayain. pic.twitter.com/fTEP7mmSfx — ilyNIGHTMARES (@IlyNightmares) January 31, 2021

Regardless, fans and gamers have created their own versions of Dragon Ball Z skin and items in Fortnite. While these may not be in-game, they are quite extraordinary and would be extremely popular if Epic chooses to add them.

Santiago took it a notch further and created an entire gameplay concept that looks like it was made in Unreal Engine. At the end of the video, the gameplay features the iconic "Kame hame ha" moveset by Goku. It resembles Iron Man's Unibeam mythic ability from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

Furthermore, the video features many cosmetic items that complement these Dragon Ball Z characters in Fortnite. The item set was named as "What If Fortnite + Dragon Ball set."

The Epic Games variant of Goku's is complemented with a classic orange-blue dress. Along with this, the iconic black hair is also included. Since Goku is a Saiyan, his transformation is reflected through the change in his hair color.

Hence, the first built-in emote is known as Limit Breaker, and it turns Goku into Super Saiyan 1. With classic golden hair and the golden aura glittering around Goku, the concept design thoroughly resembles the anime.

The Limit Breaker emote also allows Goku to attain his Super Saiyan God form. In this state, Goku possesses red hair with a bright orange aura.

The video also features Goku's defensive and offensive Ultra Instinct form from the anime. This changes Goku's appearance with silver hair and a glimmering white aura around the character.

For the concept design of Vegeta, Santiago took it further with three different style edits. The rightful Prince Of the Saiyans features the classic, modern, and Buu saga outfit styles.

Vegeta's built-in emote known as the Saiyan Power, which allows him to transform into Super Saiyan 1. Similar to Goku's concept, Vegeta also has the Super Saiyan God form.

Both style edits feature the iconic red and blue hair for Vegeta. The close consonance between the concept design and the anime is the primary reason behind its popularity.

The Flying Nimbus cloud from Dragon Ball Z featured as the Glider, while the energy beams acted as the Harvesting Tool.

Although there is no confirmation that Dragon Ball Z characters are coming to Fortnite, this concept is still applicable once Epic Games allows creators to design characters in Unreal Engine.

Hopefully, this dream will be turned into reality soon enough, and fans can finally play with the Dragon Ball Z characters on Fortnite Island.