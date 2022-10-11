Forza Horizon 4 developer confirms game isn't being delisted anytime soon

A disappointing tradition may end for the Forza franchise, at least as far as Forza Horizon 4 is concerned. More often than not, around a game’s fourth anniversary, they are delisted from digital storefronts. However, that doesn't appear to be the case for Forza Horizon 4, according to a Community manager.

In a thread on the Forza forums titled “FH4 End of Life”, a member of the Community Management team for Forza Horizon 4 dispelled rumors that the game was being pulled from stores.

Forza Horizon 4 will continue to be available on digital storefronts for the foreseeable future

With Forza Horizon 4’s fourth anniversary coming up, there’s been a lot of concern regarding its future. Typically, games begin to be delisted around that time, especially in the case of Forza Horizon. It can, after all, be quite expensive to license all those cars for multiple titles.

Forza Motorsport @ForzaMotorsport @Doo_lyss Not dumb at all! Forza games have to go unlisted after several years because the third party licenses that we use to feature real-world cars, tracks and other elements will begin to expire. @Doo_lyss Not dumb at all! Forza games have to go unlisted after several years because the third party licenses that we use to feature real-world cars, tracks and other elements will begin to expire.

In fact, back in 2021, the official Forza Motorsport Twitter account answered this question. Someone asked why the games got delisted after a few years, and the answer was concerning the licenses. A significant portion of the funds go to using real cards, tracks and properties.

However, thanks to a response from Community Manager “T10ManteoMax” on the Forza Forums, fans don’t have to worry about that anytime soon. They stated:

“Hey everyone, no need to worry, we’re not planning on delisting Forza Horizon 4 anytime soon!”

Forza Horizon 4 has a very active playerbase, with some players preferring it over Horizon 5. Coupled with that, the former was the series' first Day One Xbox Game Pass launch.

It’s also the first Steam game for the driving franchise, and Steam games seldom get delisted. Unless a remake or remaster is on the way, originals are rarely removed.

Horizon 4 was also optimized for the Xbox Series X|S with the release of the "Ultimate Edition", which has better graphics and faster performance. With this in mind, it's unlikely that it will disappear from digital storefronts at this time.

According to the ResetEra forums, the developers also stated that the fourth entry in the franchise is special to them. It was the first game set in their home country, lending further credence to its popularity.

Forza Horizon 5 received several complaints as well, with fans complaining about a lack of innovation and the off-road gameplay not being all that enjoyable. This could've led to the continued popularity of its predecessor, which received almost universal acclaim.

At the very least, Forza fans don’t have to worry about one of the best games in the franchise disappearing from the internet anytime soon. If the Community Manager is to be believed, fans should be able to buy and enjoy Horizon 4 for the foreseeable future.

