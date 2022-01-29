Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 will introduce the Horizon World cup and the first-ever Chinese cars in franchise history

Forza Horizon 5 will be receiving its next update when the ongoing Series 3 comes to an end next month. Series 4 will arrive in the popular racing game on February 3 as the streets of Mexico celebrate the Year of the Tiger. Players can expect a number of new cars with the new Series, including four Chinese cars.

In a recent video, Creative Director of Forza Horizon 5, Mike Brown, confirmed that the title is "the biggest Forza Horizon launch in China." He thanked the players who have enjoyed driving around in the diverse world of Mexico. He further states that for the first time ever, Forza Horizon players will get the opportunity to sit at the wheel of cars of Chinese auto manufacturers.

Chinese cars will be arriving with Series 4 in Forza Horizon 5

With its successful launch in the Chinese market, it is clear that developers are looking to cement the game's playerbase of Forza Horizon 5 in the region through more content and localized voice-overs. These four upcoming cars will be easily recognized by Chinese players.

NIO EP9

Manufactured by NIO with assistance from their Formula E racing division, the NIO EP9 is a Chinese electric-powered sports car that first came into production in 2016. The vehicle was not a road-legal vehicle and was built purely for track use.

The vehicle's motor has 250 kW and has a total power output of 1 MW. The EP9, standing for Electric Performance 9, has a battery that can last up to 265 miles. The car can go from 0 to 100 in 2.7 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 350 km/h.

Wuling Hongguang S

The Wuling Hongguag S is a compact vehicle manufactured by the joint venture SAIC-GM-Wuling in 2013. The company's website specifies that the vehicle comes with GM's latest 1.2L or 1.5L P-TEC engines. It further states:

"The 1.5L engine produces maximum power of 82 kW and maximum torque of 146.5 Nm at 3,600-4,200 rpm."

MG MG3

From the British automotive company that is owned by the Chinese SAIC Motor, MG3 was launched in 2010 in China and is quite popular in the UK. The MG3 has gone through a number of face-lifts. The official description states:

"The sporty 106PS engine is teamed with a five-speed manual transmission, perfect for zipping around. An innovative chassis design ensures the MG3 is little more fun to drive than your typical hatchback."

MG XPower SV-R

MG XPower SV-R was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2004 before MG was bought by the Nanjing Automobile Group, which later merged into SAIC Motor. This one can only be procured through the playlist.

According to this report on AROnline detailing the development story of MG XPower SV:

"If the 320bhp of the original version was a little bit tame, the ‘R’ could prove to be the ideal antidote, with a more healthy 410bhp output. This extra performance was extracted through the use of an XPower version of the all-aluminium, 32-valve, double-overhead camshaft V8 engine."

It further continues:

"Built in conjunction with V8 tuning specialist Sean Hyland, the car’s performance was given an appreciable lift: acceleration from 0-60mph, came in at less than five seconds with a top speed of ‘around 175mph’. Modifications to the braking system (larger Brembo discs) and a larger wheel/tyre combination meant that the extra performance was properly harnessed."

These cars will be exciting additions to the Forza Horizon 5 ever-growing car list. Players will have gala time fine-tuning these vehicles to get the best performance from the machines. Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 will also see the introduction of the Horizon World Cup where players can drive in cars from a select slate of countries.

