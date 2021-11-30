Top 5 rare cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 launched with more than 500 cars available for players to get into the driver's seat. The game boasts picturesque settings, gorgeous graphics, and a heavily optimized system. The latest iteration has garnered some excellent reviews and appeased die-hard Forza fans.

Players are spoiled for choice in Forza Horizon 5 with what car they want to drive around Mexico in. From the fastest cars around, like the "Son of Valkyrie" concept car, to the retro muscles that have a fashion statement of their own, Forza Horizon 5 makes sure that the cars aficionado desire within its players doesn't go unsatisfied.

Here's a look at the rarest of the rare cars one can find in Forza Horizon 5.

What are the five rarest cars that players can find in Forza Horizon 5?

These cars are jewels for any collectors to add to their bunch. For players in Forza Horizon 5, these scarce vehicles will take a bit of time to track down. The choices are as follows:

Mercedes-Benz W154

Lamborghini Diablo GTR

Ferrari F40 Competizione

Ford GT40 Mk I

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

5) Mercendes-Benz W154

Mercedes-Benz W154 (Image via Forza Wiki)

One of the hallowed "Silver Arrows" from pre-war times, this is one for the history books.

The official description goes as follows:

"Throughout 1939, the three and sometimes four W154s qualified 1-2-3 and took home numerous Grand Prix wins. Take the W154 around the Nürburgring in the rain – if it doesn’t give you a great respect for what the racers of the past accomplished, nothing will."

This car is neither available through Wheelspin nor Super Wheelspin. To get this convertible-like vehicle, one has to complete the Mercedes-Benz collection, i.e. 23 cars. The W154 is the prize for finishing that collection.

4) Lamborghini Diablo GTR

Lamborghini Diablo GTR (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The official description reports that of this particular vehicle, only 40 were made, making it one of the rarest cars to get a hold of. Boasting 590 horsepower, this car handles smoothly with a Handling rating of 9.0.

The Lamborghini Diablo GTR has to be unlocked through the car mastery perk for Lamborghini Diablo SV. This is available by going to the Cars menu, then the Car Mastery tab, select Lamborghini Diablo SV skill tree and keep unlocking them to eventually reach the car.

3) Ferrari F40 Competizione

Ferrari F40 Competizione (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

This is another rare care to be had in the game. Reportedly only 199 pieces were ever made. This car has insane Handling (10) and Offroad (4.4) stats in Forza Horizon 5 and is surely going to be a delight for players to rally around in Forza Horizon 5.

This is a Barn Find, which basically means the player has to chase down a ??? rumor on the map to find it. It is near Pantano de la Selva or can be found driving west after fast traveling to Tulum.

2) Ford GT40 Mk I

Ford GT40 Mk I (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Ford GT40 Mk I is a vintage classic from Ford with decent, well-rounded stats and a sleek design that would entice any car lover. Like W154 earlier in the list, this is a collection prize for collecting all 58 vehicles of Ford.

In Forza Horizon 5, Ford GT40 Mk 1 has a 6.9 in Speed with 5.2 rating in Handling. Although collecting all the vehicles to unlock this vehicle is hard, the GT40 Mk1 has a price tag of 11 million credits and can be sold through Auction House.

1) 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1962 FERRARI 250 GTO (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

This legendary car is for the true connoisseur. Sources dispute how many in total were made, but the Ferrari factory puts the total number at 39. The official description nicely sums up the importance of this vehicle:

In their first race, the 1962 Sebring 12 Hours, they won the GT class then followed it up with a class win at Le Mans and just about every race they entered. In the years to come, Ferrari focused on Formula 1 teams and not GT racing, so the 250 GTO was the end of an era.

In real life, it has made the world's most expensive car sale in 2018 when it was sold for $70 million in a private sale. In Forza Horizon 5, it is the most expensive car with a price of 50 million credits. This can neither be bought or acquired through auction houses or wheelsping. It is another Barn Find, located in a barn in Los Jardines.

