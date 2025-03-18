FragPunk March 18 patch notes: Bad Moon-S buff, balance changes, bug fixes, and more

FragPunk March 18 patch notes have officially arrived. The latest update in this new FPS has buffed the Bad Moon-S weapon. Not just that, the update has also increased the overall movement speed in the game as well, alongside the footstep audio. With some minor bug fixes, the FragPunk March 18 patch notes have mostly focused on the quality of life fixes in the game.

Read on to learn the entire FragPunk March 18 patch notes.

FragPunk March 18 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to FragPunk after today's update:

Balance Adjustments

Weapons

The damage of "Bad Moon-S" is increased to 48 within 0-15 meters and to 45 beyond 15 meters.

The number of incendiary grenades for "Burner" is reduced from 2 to 1.

Optimized the explosion sound effects of "Burner," increasing the volume of explosions and burning effects.

Lancers

The detection range of Jaguar's skill "I CAN SEE FOR MILES" has been adjusted from 10 meters to 25 meters.

The maximum blinding range of Corona's "Hothead" has been adjusted from 15 meters to 30 meters.

Optimized the placement area for Nitro's skill "The Wall."

General

Increased overall movement speed.

Optimized the audio effects of footsteps.

Disabled the option "Hide your name from other players" for better investigation of cheating behaviors.

Shard Card

Reduced the head magnification multiplier of the shard card "Big Heads."

Increased the required shard points for "Death's Embrace" from 3 to 4.

Increased the required shard points for "Itchy Triggers" from 4 to 5.

Increased the required shard points for "Eagle Eyes" from 2 to 3.

Reduced the required shard points for "Painful Motivation" from 4 to 2.

Reduced the health of the Infernal Hounds from 130 to 50.

Outbreak Mode

Lancer Spider is temporarily unavailable in Outbreak mode.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where certain characters had abnormal banner animations.

Fixed an issue where Spider's skill "Spirited Away" had animation and model display problems.

Fixed an issue where players could move outside the map boundaries in certain areas.

Fixed an issue where the shard card "Return to Sender" failed to correctly interrupt the defusing process.

Fixed an issue where certain recurring challenges could not refresh normally.

Fixed an issue where some players could not complete club challenges.

