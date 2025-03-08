Best crosshair codes for Fragpunk and how to import

FragPunk allows players to customize their crosshairs, ensuring optimal visibility and precision in fast-paced battles. Since the game has been released just recently, many players might be looking for the best crosshair settings to improve their aim and rank up fast. A well-optimized crosshair can make a significant difference in competitive matches, helping players land precise shots.

Ad

On that note, here are the best crosshairs in FragPunk and a stepwise guide to import them.

Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order.

Five best crosshair codes in FragPunk

The following five crosshairs can help players maintain consistency and accuracy in-game:

1) Closed Tight Cross

Closed Tight Cross crosshair (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

This crosshair eliminates the central gap found in default crosshairs, providing a more compact aiming point, which can be beneficial for precise targeting. However, if you are not familiar with fast-paced FPS shooters, there are other options you can consider. Here is the crosshair code:

Ad

Trending

Closed Tight Cross: azazafzaizaizaczaczazbzaabzaafzazaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabzFFFFFFzFFFFFF

2) Simple Dot

Simple Dot crosshair (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

This is one of the most popular crosshairs in FPS titles. It's minimalist design offers a clear focal point without obstructing the field of view. The bright red dot with black outlines always stands out against the environment. Here is the crosshair code:

Ad

Simple Dot: czazazazazaibzaibzazbzazaafzggbzaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabzFF0000zFFFFFF

Also read: All FragPunk codes and how to get free rewards

3) X-Cross

X-Cross crosshair (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

Shaped like the letter 'X', this crosshair offers a unique aesthetic while maintaining functionality. It aids in headshot alignment by positioning the target's head between the lower segments. Here is the crosshair code:

Ad

X-Cross: azdzaaabzaizaizaezaezebzbzddbzbjdzddbzaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabz00FF00zFFFFFF

4) Classic Square

Classic Square (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

Resembling a small square, this crosshair provides a distinct visual cue, assisting players in maintaining consistent aim. The cyan color remains visible in almost all conditions without being too distracting. Here is the crosshair code:

Ad

Classic Square: azczaaabzazazazazazbzfaczaaabzafezaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabz00FFFFzFFFFFF

5) The OG

The OG is one of the oldest and most reliable crosshair designs in FPS games. It combines a traditional crosshair with a central dot, offering versatility for both flick shots and sustained fire. This simple yet effective design is suitable for various combat scenarios. Here is the crosshair code:

The OG: azbzifizahzahzaczaczjizbzaabzaafzazaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabz00FF00zFFFFFF

Also read: How to unlock Ranked Shard Cards in FragPunk

How to import crosshair codes in FragPunk

Importing crosshair settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studios)

If you are interested in trying any of the abovementioned crosshairs in-game, here is a stepwise guide to import them:

Ad

Launch FragPunk and click on the gear icon at the bottom left of the main menu to access Settings Menu.

Go to the General tab and scroll to the bottom of the menu to find the Crosshair Customisation options.

Switch the Default option to Apply to Hipfire Crosshair if you only want the normal corsshair to change. Apply to Hipfire and Sight Crosshair if you want the scoped crosshair to be custom too.

Click on the Import button and paste one of the abovementioned crosshair codes and hit enter.

Ad

By experimenting with these crosshair configurations, players can find the setup that best complements their playstyle, potentially enhancing accuracy and overall enjoyment.

Also read: FragPunk all Lancers tierlist (March 2025)

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.