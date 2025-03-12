FragPunk Ranked system explained

The FragPunk Ranked system consists of seven different ranks. You can only unlock the Ranked queue by reaching level 30 on your account in the game. To do so, you must first grind various unranked modes, such as Shard Clash and Team Deathmatch. Once you unlock them, you need to play five placement matches to earn your rank.

Ad

This article explains the FragPunk Ranked system and how the ranks are divided into various categories.

FragPunk Ranked system: How many ranks are there, and how do they function?

There are a total of seven ranks in FragPunk. The system is rather simple and quite similar to other shooters, such as Valorant – win matches to earn points and climb the rank ladder.

Ad

Trending

Card Picking phase in FragPunk Ranked (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are all the ranks listed in order from the lowest to the highest:

Ad

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Punkmaster

All ranks – aside from Punkmaster – have different tiers for you to climb. You must earn 100 Ranked Points to advance from one tier to another. The most skilled players typically find themselves advancing sooner than others. Interestingly, there is a twist to how the FragPunk Ranked system works.

Ranks are divided into two distinct categories. Players in ranks from Bronze to Platinum play in Regular Ranked lobbies. There are 11 rounds in which regular game rules apply. The first team to pick up six rounds wins, and both teams vote on the Shard Cards for the rounds.

Ad

However, for ranks above Platinum, players will play in Advanced Ranked lobbies. Here, regular game rules still apply; however, each team first picks a Card Captain of their own. The captain gets to choose cards during the ban/pick phase. This makes the gameplay a little more complex and competitive.

This feature makes higher lobbies more challenging and interesting for players with greater skill sets. This is how the FragPunk Ranked system works. While ranking up can be challenging, it's best to play with a squad of friends to increase your chances of success.

Ad

Read more FragPunk-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.