Frantic mode in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details

Among Us, belonging to the social deduction genre, is a game that allows a minimum of four and a maximum of ten players in a lobby. Players are assigned the role of Crewmates stuck in a spaceship, along with one or more Impostors in the spaceship who need to kill the entire crew to win the game.

Though Among Us consists of only one classic game mode, fans over the internet have come up with new interesting ideas to alter the gameplay style and create new modes for Among Us.

The new modes created by fans are nothing but a set of rules and some basic alterations in the in-game settings of Among Us. Frantic mode is one of the latest match types, and as the name of the mode suggests, it is apt for creating panic and chaos amongst the players.

This article looks at the new set of rules, format, and other in-game settings for the game mode in Among Us.

Rules, format, and in-game settings for the Frantic mode in Among Us

Note: The Frantic mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. This mode is unofficial, so hosts will have to officiate their games to ensure everyone is playing it right.

The Frantic mode in Among Us has a very similar set of rules to follow as that of the very popular Hide and Seek mode. Here are the set of rules:

Image via Shacktv

Rules to follow:

Impostors shall not declare him/herself as the impostor at the beginning of the round.

At the start of the round, the impostor shall not kill any crewmate for 30 seconds, and crewmates are supposed to utilize those few seconds for a head start to complete their tasks as fast as they can.

Impostors are allowed to sabotage Communications.

Impostors are allowed to switch off the lights.

Impostors can use vent-kill.

Crewmates can fix neither Lights nor Communications.

Dead bodies in the game can't be reported.

No Emergency Meetings can be called in-game.

Ghosts are not allowed to call out the name of the impostor.

Crewmates need to finish all their tasks to win the game before the impostor kills the entire crew.

There are also certain necessary tweaks to make in the in-game settings of Among Us:

In-game settings format

Player Speed - 1.0x

Crewmate Vision - 0.25x

Impostor Vision - 0.5x

Kill Cooldown - 20 seconds

Kill Distance - Short

Visual Tasks - Off

Common Tasks - 1

Long Tasks - 2

Short Tasks - 3

