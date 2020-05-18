Free Fire: How to play Free Fire on PC?

Free Fire on PC

A guide to playing Free Fire on PC using Bluestacks

Garena's Free Fire is one of the popular games to have hit the mobile game platform. It is an exciting new addition to the Battle Royale genre. The game has already made its mark as one of the most popular games in this genre.

Free Fire was the most downloaded game on the Google Play Store in 2019 and was awarded "The Most Popular Voted Game" of the year. It is a solid and robust Battle Royale game that has players sinking into it in for many hours at a stretch.

To get an edge over the competition has always been a staple of the competitive gaming community. It is no different in Free Fire where players have moved to playing the game on a PC using mouse and keyboard controls.

Free Fire on Bluestacks

There are several reasons to use mouse and keyboard controls for a game like Free Fire, such as:

Customised Keyboard bindings

Higher Sensitivity controls with Mouse

Larger FOV with a monitor

More reliable controls than a touchscreen,

Emulators are softwares that allow users to play Android games on their PC using keyboard and mouse controls. It has long been considered the most efficient way to play a shooter game like Free Fire.

Bluestacks Official Website

A popular way to emulate Free Fire on PC is by using Bluestacks, a popular Android emulator for keyboard and mouse enthusiasts. Here's a simple way you can get Bluestacks and start playing Free Fire on a PC:

Download and install Bluestacks from the official website of Bluestacks. Download Free Fire Battlegrounds from the Google Play Store in Bluestacks. Install the game. Customise controls according to your play style.. Enjoy the game.

Free Fire Smart Controls on Bluestacks

Using an emulator is a sure shot way of getting ahead of the curve in a highly competitive game such as Free Fire. Be sure to customise and assign keyboard controls that best suit your playstyle to get the best out of Free Fire on PC.