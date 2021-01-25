Free Fire OB26 Advance Server: APK download link, registration process, new characters, and more

The developers of Free Fire introduce several new aspects with regular updates. They release an Advance Server to test out all the features before they are implemented into the final release.

With the previous OB25 update being a grand success, the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server is currently underway. Players have an opportunity to try out several things like two new characters, a pet, new weapons, gloo wall training mode, etc.

This article takes a look at the APK download link, registration process, new characters, and other features for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

APK download link and registration process for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server

APK download link

Players can follow the steps given below to download the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server on their devices:

Step 1: The users must first download the APK file of the Advance Server. They can do so via the official website or by clicking here.

Step 2: Enable the "Install from unknown source" option and install the APK file.

Step 3: After the installation process is complete, open the game and click on the "Guest" option.

Step 4: Enter the activation code in the text field and click on the "Okay!" button.

Players would then be able to access the server and test out the new features.

Registration process

The registrations for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server had commenced on January 15th, 2021.

Players can follow the steps given below to register:

Step 1: Visit the Advance Server’s official website and log in using the Facebook account to sign up.

Step 2: Next, fill in all the required details and tap on the “Join Now” option.

Step 3: The developers will then review the application.

Characters

Two new characters have been added to the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

Shirou

The in-game description of Shirou reads:

“Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.”

He has a passive ability called "Damage Delivered." At the base level, when an enemy hits the player within 50m, he will be marked for three seconds (only visible to the user).

The first shot to the marked foe has a 10% additional armor penetration. Also, it has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Mystery Character

A mystery character is also a part of the Advance Server. It has an active ability called "Riptide Rhythm" and can unleash a sonic wave, causing damage to five gloo walls within 20m at level 1.

Moreover, every gloo wall deployed will result in increasing the HP recovery of the users beginning from 2 points.

Apart from them, several new features have also been added. Players can click here to know more about all the features.

Activation Code

To access the Advance Server, players are required to have an activation code. It is essential to note that only the developers can provide them.

After reviewing the applications of the users, the code will be sent to a limited number of players. There are no alternative methods to obtain the activation code for accessing the Advance Server.

