Free Fire OB28 update may introduce a new character, pet, guns, and more features

Free Fire updates bring in loads of new features and revamp the existing ones that elevate the overall user experience. The new features are usually initially tested on a separate application - Advance Server and then released with the patch.

The new OB28 update is expected to go live soon, and fans are excited as the developers have a lot of content in store for them.

This article provides users with a list of features that are likely to make their way into Free Fire with the OB28 update.

Note: The list of features provided below are from the OB28 Advance Server and may or may not be added with the actual update.

Free Fire OB28 update anticipated features

#1 New Weapons

Two new guns in the OB28 Advance Server, namely, Kingfisher and UZI, may be added in the final update. Interestingly UZI takes the pistol slot and uses HG ammunition. In the meantime, Kingfisher is an assault rifle.

The game’s developers have added new weapons/firearms in the last few updates. So, it is possible that this time around, these two guns might be made available in the patch.

#2 Character

The new character in Advance Server is D-bee (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

Characters are one of the unique aspects of Free Fire as they boast incredible and special abilities. Developers frequently introduce new characters, and before their release in the game, they are tested in the Advance Server.

Ability increase at various levels (Image via GAME FLAME/YouTube)

This time around, the D-bee character was available on the OB28 Advance Server. It has an ability called Bullet Beat that buffs the accuracy and movement speed when users fire while moving. The boost is 35% each at the first level and then 70% at the highest level.

#3 Character Balance

The previous update has brought numerous changes regarding the characters. Some of the abilities were improved, while some were entirely reworked. In the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server, the abilities of several characters have been modified.

Clu’s ability range and time have been enhanced; meanwhile, Laura’s maximum accuracy has been increased to 35. Paloma can carry 180 ammunition of any type. Therefore, these changes can be carried forward in the game with the upcoming update.

#4 Settings UI

The settings UI has been overhauled (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

Settings UI has been revamped, and options for grenade slots have been added. This option separates slots for gloo walls and grenades. Also, two options - Classic and Drag - have been provided to the players for the run mode.

There would be a run button in the former, wherein the latter players would have to drag the joystick to sprint.

#5 New Pet

OB28 Advance Server has Dr Beanie pet (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

Moreover, the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server features a new pet Dr Beanie with the skill Dashy Duckwalk which increases movement speed by 30% in the crouch position. The rise in the movement is by 60% at the maximum level.

#6 New game mode

A new mode named Rampage: New Dawn is available on the server. The gameplay can be seen in the video above. Moreover, the pet rumble can be seen on the mode selection menu.

