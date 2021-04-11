In the mobile gaming world, Free Fire is a Battle Royale game that is widely appreciated. The game comes up with updates and gives away rewards to garner even more fans around the world.

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have been inspired by popular video games, PUBG, and Call of Duty series that can be easily played on a PC. However, Free Fire does not have a proper PC version.

If players want to enjoy Free Fire on a PC, they will need an emulator to run it. The emulator is nothing but software that helps in running mobile games on PCs. BlueStacks, GameLoop, and LDPlayer are a few of the popular options.

Free Fire on PC using emulators: System requirements, link, and more

Image via Online TechTube (YouTube)

To run Free Fire on PC, players need to keep in mind the system requirements for the title:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

RAM: 4GB

GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660

HDD: 4GB

Source: freefirepc.com/download

Follow the steps below to download:

Download any emulator.

After installing it, head over to the Google Play Store after logging in with a Google account.

Search for Free Fire and download the game.

Note: This article is for beginners. While the information given here may seem obvious to some, many new players often search for it.

