Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6: List of rewards, rules, and more

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6 has commenced

The Regional Battle Season 6 recently began in Free Fire. Players can get their hands on 30-day trails of Star Beast, Inner Galaxy Bundles, the AK - Unicorn’s Rage gun skin series and the exclusive Tiger Suit.

This article takes a look at the rewards, rules, and more of Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6.

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6 began on March 2 and will conclude on April 4. During this time, players have to collect points by playing matches to receive different rewards.

Here is a list of the prizes that players can get this season:

Prizes

Weekly Individual

Weekly Individual Rewards of Free Fire Regional Battle S6

Week 1:

Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)

Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card

Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment

Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 2:

Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)

Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card

Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment

Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 3:

Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)

Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card

Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment

Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 4:

Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)

Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card

Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment

Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Seasonal Individual

Seasonal Individual Rewards of Free Fire Regional Battle S6

Top 1% - AK - Unicorn’s Rage (Golden Era) (30D) and Tiger Suit (30D)

Top 5% - AK - Unicorn’s Rage (Ice Age) (30D), Star Beast (Mask) (30D), Star Beast (Top) (30D), Star Beast (Bottom) (30D) and Star Beast (Shoes) (30D)

Top 10% - AK - Unicorn’s Rage (Lava) (30D), Inner Galaxy (Mask) (30D), Inner Galaxy (Top) (30D), Inner Galaxy (Bottom) (30D) and Inner Galaxy (Shoes) (30D)

Top 25% - Golden Blade (30D)

Top 50% - Weapon Royale Voucher

Seasonal Group

Seasonal Group rewards of Free Fire Regional Battle S6

Rank #1 (Winning Region) - Diamond Royale Voucher x3

Apart from these rewards, there are several other Milestone rewards that players can obtain.

Rules:

Rules of Free Fire Regional Battle S6

The rules listed below explain the entire Free Fire Regional Battle event and how players will be able to obtain the rewards.

Choose your region and confirm to join.

Accumulate points when you play Battle Royale mode or Clash Squad (Classic or Ranked).

In BR Mode, earn 150 points for BOOYAH!, 100 points for 2nd place, 50 points for 3rd place, and 10 points for every kill.

In CS Mode, earn 25 points for BOOYAH!, and 5 points for every kill.

Win prizes in the following areas: (i) Weekly Individual score (ii) Season Individual score (iii) Season Global score (iv) Milestone Rewards.

Individual rewards are won based on your points within your region.

Global rewards are based on your region’s Average Points compared to all other regions. All players within the winning region will receive the prize.

Check the “Prize List” for full details of scoring and prizes.

Log in between 31 March - 2 April to claim your Season rewards.

Please allow up to 24 hours after the end of each week/season for the tabulation of scores and the crediting of prizes.

