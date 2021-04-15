Free Fire World Series OB27 Update: All you need to know

The Free Fire OB27 update was released on April 14 after a long maintenance period. A host of new content was added to the game with the update, including two characters, a boxing ring on the training grounds, character balancing, and more.

Players will receive 2x Diamond Royale and 2x Weapon Royale vouchers as login rewards for updating to the latest version of Free Fire between April 14 - April 18.

All you need to know about the Free Fire World Series OB27 Update

Release Date

As stated earlier, the OB27 update hit the servers yesterday, i.e., April 14. The maintenance break for the update concluded at 6:00 PM IST.

The Clash Squad Ranked Season commenced in the battle royale title today.

Features

Many changes have been made in Free Fire with the OB27 update. Here are some of the biggest ones:

New characters

Two new characters named Xayne and Maro have been added to the game. The former has been made available to players today, i.e., April 15.

Multiple changes in the character system, including UI and leveling

Free Fire's UI has received a facelift in the new update, and the leveling system has been overhauled. Players now only need universal fragments to increase their character level.

Bermuda Remastered permanently open

Bermuda Remastered has been permanently opened after the OB27 patch.

Character ability adjustment and rework

The abilities of numerous characters have been adjusted, and some of them have been reworked to create a level playing field.

New gun – Kord

A new weapon, the Kord (LMG), has been introduced in the game. The stats of the weapon are as follows:

Damage: 59

Rate of fire: 52

Range: 73

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 80

Accuracy: 34

Movement Speed: 58

Armor Penetration: 0

Players can click here to read the detailed patch notes of the Free Fire OB27 update.

How to download the Free Fire OB27 update

Players can download the Free Fire OB27 update from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Android users can also download the update on their devices via the APK and OBB files of the game:

APK file: Click here

OBB file: Click here

Step 1: Players should first download the APK and OBB files using the links provided above.

The size of the APK file is 43 MB, while that of the OBB file is 642 MB. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage available on their devices before downloading the files.

Step 2: Next, players can install the APK file. They should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Step 3: Players must not open Free Fire yet. They have to rename the OBB file to “main.2019114292.com.dts.freefireth” and then copy the same to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

Players shouldn’t change the extension of the OBB file as the game won’t work if they do so. If there isn’t a folder with the name mentioned above, players must create one.

Step 4: Once the OBB files are copied, players can open and enjoy the latest version of Free Fire.

Free rewards

To claim the log-in rewards, players should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and tap on the "Calendar" icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, they should navigate to the events section and tap on the "Login Rewards" tab.

Click on the Claim option

Step 3: Players can then tap on the "Claim" button to obtain the vouchers.

