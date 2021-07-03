Top 5 Animal Crossing secrets that most players don't know

Even though Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out there for a while, there are still tons of secrets and hidden details that keep players on tenterhooks.

Players come across these while touring their islands. However, given the meticulous attention Nintendo has paid into curating New Horizons, it's easy to miss out on fine details.

To combat that recurring pattern, the subsequent section will throw light on the details and features you would've missed out on if you're not a regular Animal Crossing player.

Animal Crossing features you would've missed out on

Sleepy villagers

On some occasions in the game, players have to move a villager's house in a jiffy regardless of what time it is.

Villagers don't complain when they're asked to relocate in the middle of the night (Image via Crossing channel)

Players can experience this little detail when they move a villager's house when they're asleep. The respective villagers will show up at Resident Services in their nightgowns and pajamas, implying that Tom Nook is relocating their house in the middle of the night at the expense of their sleep. The villagers, however, show no signs of distress or outrage at this unreasonable request.

Crafting and taking care of pumpkins

Whenever Animal Crossing: New Horizons players invite a villager to their island using amiibo cards, they will need to craft a few items for the character to move into their islands.

Villagers place the items in their tents for display (Image via Crossing channel)

They have to do it three separate days in a row. It is important to note that whatever items a player crafts for their campsite, the villagers will put it on display. This is a detail most players must've missed as they never visited the campsite after leaving.

Players don't need to water their pumpkins (Image via Crossing channel)

Another interesting thing is related to Halloween items. Several dialogues in the game state that pumpkins need to be watered. Interestingly, players don't need to move a finger for their pumpkins to grow on their islands.

There is a possibility that more pumpkins will grow in an area when watered but after that's done, pumpkins don't really need any maintenance.

Starting villagers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is different from its predecessors in a number of ways. However, there are certain features in the game that have been tweaked, which don't really correspond with players' opinion.

Animal Crossing players have access to a limited pool of agents when they start the game (Image via Crossing channel)

The starting villagers in the game will always be Jock and Sisterly, implying players have access to a limited pool of villagers. This is in stark contrast to New Leaf, in which players had access to an array of villager types.

Creepy dog house

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most interactive titles in the fraternity right now. One of the strangest interactive items in the game is the dog house. It's strange because the title has dog villagers who live in actual houses so a dog house feels pretty redundant.

Animal Crossing has interactive dog houses (Image via Crossing channel)

Be that as it may, upon interacting with the dog house, players hear a growl and sary red eyes emanating from inside the little space, implying that the dog should be left alone.

Special dialogue

There are tons of outfits that players can purchase from the Able Sisters. It is interesting to note that each outfit unlocks a series of special dialogs that are otherwise not available to players.

Different outfits unlock special dialogues (Image via Crossing channel)

This just serves as an incentive for players to try different outfits in the game and show them off.

Edited by Gautham Balaji