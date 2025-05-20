"Function over form": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1049 (Wednesday, May 21, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 21, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully partake in this daily challenge, participants must have an extensive understanding of the lore of the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1049th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Function over form."

Kayle, Viktor, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1049th edition (May 21, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 21, 2025, are:

Classic : Kayle

: Kayle Quote : Viktor

: Viktor Ability : Seraphine; Bonus : W (Surround Sound)

: Seraphine; : W (Surround Sound) Emoji : Sett

: Sett Splash Art: Kled; Bonus: Sir Kled

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 21, 2025, is Kayle. The clue regarding the Quote puzzle refers to Viktor, a champion commonly selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle derives from Seraphine's W ability, referred to as "Surround Sound." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Sett, whereas the Splash Art is connected to Kled's Sir skin.

Ad

Also read - League of Legends patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1048 (May 20) : Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo

: Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 1047 (May 19) : Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett

: Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett LoLdle 1046 (May 18) : Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar

: Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar LoLdle 1045 (May 17) : Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas

: Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas LoLdle 1044 (May 16) : Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean

: Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean LoLdle 1043 (May 15) : Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal

: Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal LoLdle 1042 (May 14) : Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana

: Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana LoLdle 1041 (May 13) : Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax

: Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax LoLdle 1040 (May 12) : Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai

: Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai LoLdle 1039 (May 11) : Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin

: Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

Ad

The answers to the 1050th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 22, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.