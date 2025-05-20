"Function over form": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1049 (Wednesday, May 21, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 21, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully partake in this daily challenge, participants must have an extensive understanding of the lore of the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1049th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Function over form."
Kayle, Viktor, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1049th edition (May 21, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 21, 2025, are:
- Classic: Kayle
- Quote: Viktor
- Ability: Seraphine; Bonus: W (Surround Sound)
- Emoji: Sett
- Splash Art: Kled; Bonus: Sir Kled
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 21, 2025, is Kayle. The clue regarding the Quote puzzle refers to Viktor, a champion commonly selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle derives from Seraphine's W ability, referred to as "Surround Sound." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Sett, whereas the Splash Art is connected to Kled's Sir skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
- LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
- LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
- LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
- LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
- LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
- LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
- LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai
- LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
- LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
The answers to the 1050th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 22, 2025.
