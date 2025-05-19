"My wings, your face": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1048 (Tuesday, May 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 20, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among global fans of League of Legends. To effectively engage in this daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1048th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"My wings, your face."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Vel'Koz, Galio, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1048th edition (May 20, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 20, 2025, are:
- Classic: Vel'Koz
- Quote: Galio
- Ability: Morgana; Bonus: Q (Dark Binding)
- Emoji: Mordekaiser
- Splash Art: Dr. Mundo; Bonus: Frozen Prince Dr. Mundo
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 20, 2025, is Vel'Koz. The hint about the Quote puzzle alludes to Galio, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from Morgana's Q ability, known as "Dark Binding." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Mordekaiser, while the Splash Art is associated with Dr. Mundo's Frozen Prince skin.
Also read: LoL patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
- LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
- LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
- LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
- LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
- LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
- LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
- LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai
- LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
- LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
- LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
- LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
The answers to the 1049th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 21, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.