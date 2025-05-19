  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "My wings, your face": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1048 (Tuesday, May 20, 2025)

"My wings, your face": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1048 (Tuesday, May 20, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 19, 2025 21:40 GMT
Frozen Prince Dr. Mundo in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Frozen Prince Dr. Mundo in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 20, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among global fans of League of Legends. To effectively engage in this daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1048th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"My wings, your face."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Vel'Koz, Galio, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1048th edition (May 20, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 20, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Vel'Koz
  • Quote: Galio
  • Ability: Morgana; Bonus: Q (Dark Binding)
  • Emoji: Mordekaiser
  • Splash Art: Dr. Mundo; Bonus: Frozen Prince Dr. Mundo

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 20, 2025, is Vel'Koz. The hint about the Quote puzzle alludes to Galio, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from Morgana's Q ability, known as "Dark Binding." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Mordekaiser, while the Splash Art is associated with Dr. Mundo's Frozen Prince skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
  • LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
  • LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
  • LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
  • LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
  • LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai
  • LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
  • LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
  • LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
  • LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
Ad

The answers to the 1049th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 21, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications