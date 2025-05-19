"My wings, your face": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1048 (Tuesday, May 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 20, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among global fans of League of Legends. To effectively engage in this daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1048th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"My wings, your face."

Vel'Koz, Galio, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1048th edition (May 20, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 20, 2025, are:

Classic : Vel'Koz

: Vel'Koz Quote : Galio

: Galio Ability : Morgana; Bonus : Q (Dark Binding)

: Morgana; : Q (Dark Binding) Emoji : Mordekaiser

: Mordekaiser Splash Art: Dr. Mundo; Bonus: Frozen Prince Dr. Mundo

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 20, 2025, is Vel'Koz. The hint about the Quote puzzle alludes to Galio, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from Morgana's Q ability, known as "Dark Binding." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Mordekaiser, while the Splash Art is associated with Dr. Mundo's Frozen Prince skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1047 (May 19) : Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett

: Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett LoLdle 1046 (May 18) : Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar

: Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar LoLdle 1045 (May 17) : Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas

: Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas LoLdle 1044 (May 16) : Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean

: Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean LoLdle 1043 (May 15) : Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal

: Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal LoLdle 1042 (May 14) : Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana

: Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana LoLdle 1041 (May 13) : Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax

: Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax LoLdle 1040 (May 12) : Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai

: Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai LoLdle 1039 (May 11) : Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin

: Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin LoLdle 1038 (May 10) : Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

: Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath LoLdle 1037 (May 9) : Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw

: Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

Ad

The answers to the 1049th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 21, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.