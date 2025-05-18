"I carry a lot more than these blades": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1047 (Monday, May 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 19, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully participate in this daily challenge, individuals must have a thorough understanding of the lore related to the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1047th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I carry a lot more than these blades."
Maokai, Irelia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1047th edition (May 19, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 19, 2025, are:
- Classic: Maokai
- Quote: Irelia
- Ability: Annie; Bonus: E (Molten Shield)
- Emoji: Gnar
- Splash Art: Sett; Bonus: Firecracker Sett
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 19, 2025, is Maokai. The clue about the Quote puzzle refers to Irelia, a champion commonly selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The answer to the Ability puzzle is derived from Annie's E ability, "Molten Shield." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Gnar, while the Splash Art corresponds to Sett's Firecracker skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
- LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
- LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
- LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
- LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
- LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
- LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai
- LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
- LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
- LoLdle 1037 (May 9): Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw
- LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon
The answers to the 1048th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 20, 2025.
