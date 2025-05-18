"I carry a lot more than these blades": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1047 (Monday, May 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 19, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully participate in this daily challenge, individuals must have a thorough understanding of the lore related to the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1047th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I carry a lot more than these blades."

Maokai, Irelia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1047th edition (May 19, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 19, 2025, are:

Classic : Maokai

: Maokai Quote : Irelia

: Irelia Ability : Annie; Bonus : E (Molten Shield)

: Annie; : E (Molten Shield) Emoji : Gnar

: Gnar Splash Art: Sett; Bonus: Firecracker Sett

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 19, 2025, is Maokai. The clue about the Quote puzzle refers to Irelia, a champion commonly selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The answer to the Ability puzzle is derived from Annie's E ability, "Molten Shield." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is related to Gnar, while the Splash Art corresponds to Sett's Firecracker skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1046 (May 18) : Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar

: Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar LoLdle 1045 (May 17) : Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas

: Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas LoLdle 1044 (May 16) : Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean

: Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean LoLdle 1043 (May 15) : Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal

: Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal LoLdle 1042 (May 14) : Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana

: Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana LoLdle 1041 (May 13) : Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax

: Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax LoLdle 1040 (May 12) : Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai

: Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai LoLdle 1039 (May 11) : Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin

: Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin LoLdle 1038 (May 10) : Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

: Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath LoLdle 1037 (May 9) : Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw

: Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

Ad

The answers to the 1048th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 20, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.