"Shine bright!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1046 (Sunday, May 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 18, 2025, are now available. Among enthusiasts of League of Legends globally, LoLdle has achieved notable acclaim. To effectively engage in this daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the champions' lore within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1046th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Shine bright!"

Lucian, Lux, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1046th edition (May 18, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 18, 2025, are:

Classic : Lucian

: Lucian Quote : Lux

: Lux Ability : Viego; Bonus : W (Shine bright!)

: Viego; : W (Shine bright!) Emoji : Dr. Mundo

: Dr. Mundo Splash Art: Alistar; Bonus: Golden Alistar

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 18, 2025, is Lucian. The clue about the Quote puzzle relates to Lux, a champion frequently chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is revealed through Viego's W ability, known as "Shine bright!" Finally, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Dr. Mundo, while the Splash Art is associated with Alistar's Golden skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1045 (May 17) : Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas

: Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas LoLdle 1044 (May 16) : Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean

: Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean LoLdle 1043 (May 15) : Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal

: Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal LoLdle 1042 (May 14) : Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana

: Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana LoLdle 1041 (May 13) : Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax

: Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax LoLdle 1040 (May 12) : Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai

: Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai LoLdle 1039 (May 11) : Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin

: Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin LoLdle 1038 (May 10) : Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

: Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath LoLdle 1037 (May 9) : Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw

: Aphelios, Elise, Pyke, Jinx, Kog'Maw LoLdle 1036 (May 8): Tryndamere, Swain, Kai'Sa, Rell, Pantheon

The answers to the 1047th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 19, 2025.

